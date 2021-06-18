Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alpha Bank A E : Announcement Notification of the Ηome Μember State

06/18/2021 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement [18.06.2021]

Notification of the home member state

ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A. (the Company) announces, in accordance with the provisions of article 3, par. 1, subparagraph (h), point (dd) of Greek Law 3556/2007 "Transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market", as is in force, that the Home Member State of the Company as well as of its subsidiary Alpha Bank S.A. (the Bank) is Greece. The above notifications regarding the Home Member State of the Company as well as of the Bank have also been submitted to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission as the competent Supervisory Authority.

Disclaimer

Alpha Bank SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
08:23aALPHA BANK A E  : Announcement Notification of the Ηome Μember State
PU
07:17aALPHA BANK A E  : Announcement Notification of the Ηome Μember Σtat..
PU
06/15ALPHA BANK A E  : The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Alpha..
PU
06/15ALPHA BANK A E  : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
06/02ALPHA BANK A E  : Most Alpha Bank shareholders back plan to boost capital - sour..
RE
05/24ALPHA BANK A E  : (CONSOLIDATED) SPECIAL REPORT (According to provisions of arti..
PU
05/24Alpha Bank plans $1 bln share issue to tap into stimulus projects
RE
05/24ALPHA BANK A E  : Invitation to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholder..
PU
05/24Q1 2021 RESULTS : Resilient Core PPI performance, up 2.1% y-o-y; Profit/(Loss) A..
PU
05/24ALPHA BANK A E  : Share offering to raise approx. Euro 0.8 billion of growth cap..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 071 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
Net income 2021 -650 M -774 M -774 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,24x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 1 725 M 2 055 M 2 054 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 10 528
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,19 €
Last Close Price 1,12 €
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Georgios S. Blymakis Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.16.90%2 055
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.43%459 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.31%341 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%273 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.42%216 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 964