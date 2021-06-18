Alpha Bank A E : Announcement Notification of the Ηome Μember State

Announcement [18.06.2021]

Notification of the home member state

ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A. (the Company) announces, in accordance with the provisions of article 3, par. 1, subparagraph (h), point (dd) of Greek Law 3556/2007 "Transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market", as is in force, that the Home Member State of the Company as well as of its subsidiary Alpha Bank S.A. (the Bank) is Greece. The above notifications regarding the Home Member State of the Company as well as of the Bank have also been submitted to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission as the competent Supervisory Authority.