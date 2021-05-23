Alpha Bank A E : Change in date of First Quarter 2021 results announcement and Strategy Update Presentation

Change in date of First Quarter 2021 results announcement and Strategy Update Presentation

Alpha Services and Holdings will announce its First Quarter 2021 results on Monday, May 24, 2021, instead of Thursday, May 27, 2021, as previously announced, and will also present its Strategy Update presentation.

The schedule for the day will be as follows:

09.30 Athens Time (07.30 London Time): First Quarter 2021 Results Announcement and Strategy Update presentation

Press Release available from Alpha Services and Holdings website

( www.alphaholdings.gr ( www.helex.gr

11.00 Athens Time (09.00 London Time): Analyst and Institutional Investor conference call

Enquiries