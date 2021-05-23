Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Alpha Bank A.E.
  News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/21 10:19:54 am
0.9026 EUR   -27.21%
ALPHA BANK A E  : Change in date of First Quarter 2021 results announcement and Strategy Update Presentation
PU
ALPHA BANK A E  : Announcement
PU
Greece banks on tourists for bad loan relief
RE
Alpha Bank A E : Change in date of First Quarter 2021 results announcement and Strategy Update Presentation

05/23/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
Press Release

Athens, May 23, 2021

Change in date of First Quarter 2021 results announcement and Strategy Update Presentation

Alpha Services and Holdings will announce its First Quarter 2021 results on Monday, May 24, 2021, instead of Thursday, May 27, 2021, as previously announced, and will also present its Strategy Update presentation.

The schedule for the day will be as follows:

  • 09.30 Athens Time (07.30 London Time): First Quarter 2021 Results Announcement and Strategy Update presentation
    Press Release available from Alpha Services and Holdings website
    (www.alphaholdings.gr) and the Athens Exchange website (www.helex.gr).
  • 11.00 Athens Time (09.00 London Time): Analyst and Institutional Investor conference call

Enquiries

Alpha Services and Holdings:

Finsbury Group:

Dimitrios Kostopoulos

Edward Simpkins

Manager

Tel.: +44 20 7251 3801

Investor and Analyst Relations

Division

Tel.: +30 210 326 2271

Fax: +30 210 650 6114

Disclaimer

Alpha Bank SA published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 20:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
