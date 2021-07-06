Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alpha Bank A E : ESG Performance Indicators

07/06/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JULY 2021

ALPHA BANK'S ESG PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Alpha Bank places special emphasis on its sustainable development and the mitigation of the eﬀects of its activity on society and environment. In this context, the Bank has developed a comprehensive strategy for issues related

to the Environment, the Society and the Corporate Governance (ESG) and is constantly adapting its operations, while taking advantage of new business opportunities and creating value for all Stakeholders.

The following table presents the Bank's performance in ESG issues during the last three years (2018-2020), through speciﬁc qualitative and quantitative indicators. More information

is presented in the Annual

Sustainability Report 2020.

Indicators

ENVIRONMENT

2018

2020

2019

Energy consumption within the Organization (ΜWh)

68,386

66,414

59,627

Percentage of electricity from Renewable

100

92

100

Energy Sources (%)

Direct emissions (Scope 1) (tn CO2 eq)

1,838

2,098

1,793

Indirect emissions (Scope 2) (tn CO2 eq)

34,918

36,356

32,638

Total indirect emissions (Scope 3) (tn CO2 eq)

-

-

548,648

Drinking water consumption (m3)

81,912

76,919

60,505

Amount of paper recycled (tn)

478

517

485

Percentage of recycling printer consumables (%)

-

81

110

Percentage of debit and credit cards for which an electronic

32

88

90

monthly bill is sent (e-statements) (%)

New ﬁnancing arrangements for renewable energy projects

-

-

179

during the year (million Euro)1

ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System)

-

  • This Performance Indicator (KPI) includes only business loans monitored by the following Divisions: Structured Finance Division, Corporate Banking Division and the Business Centers Division. In addition, the amount of loans for renewable energy projects represents the amounts of loans approved during the year and not necessarily the amounts disbursed. The speciﬁc methodology for calculating the index was revised in 2020 and therefore no quantitative data are presented for 2018 and 2019.

SOCIETY

2018

2020

2019

Number of Employees

7,793

6,969

6,323

Percentage of Employees covered by Collective

100

100

100

Labor Agreements (%)

Women Employees

4,289

3,846

3,489

Women in managerial positions

289

261

226

Employees with disabilities (PWDs)

142

122

108

Gender pay gap (% in favor of men)

-

16

14

CEO - Employees remuneration rate

-

12.72:1

10.83:1

Employee mobility index (%)

8.8

13

11.9

Total number of Employee recruitments

138

84

105

Men

83

50

53

Women

55

34

52

Total number of Employee departures

686

9083

7514

Men

405

431

342

Women

281

477

409

Man-hours of training

142,644

134,607

53,777

Employee training (training hours per Employee)

18.3

19.5

8.5

Men

17.7

20.4

9.0

Women

18.8

19.3

8.5

Employee training costs (million Euros)

-

-

1.1

Number of injuries

2

1

1

Number of fatalities

0

0

0

Percentage of Branches accessible to PWDs (%)

57

60

65

Percentage of monetary transactions made through digital

85

88

92

networks during the year (%)

Total number of substantiated complaints regarding

Customer privacy breaches and losses of Customers' data

2

2

1

Incidents of non-compliance with laws and regulations on

0

0

0

socio-economic issues

Fines imposed for non-compliance with the applicable

0

0

0

regulatory framework in promoting and providing products /

services

Social investments (million Euros)

2.4

2.4

2.7

Alpha Bank Customer Satisfaction Index (t-NPS, %)

-

-

55

  • There is no gender pay gap for same level positions.
  • 731 people (81% of total departures) used the Voluntary Separation Scheme.
  • 507 people (67.51% of total departures) le˜ as part of the process of partial separation of loss-making activities (carve out).

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

2018

2020

2019

Code of Conduct

Corporate Governance Code

Personal Data Protection Policy

Reporting Policy and Procedures

Corporate Responsibility Policy

Group Environmental Management Policy

Policy for the Prevention and Suppression

of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

Remuneration Policy for Alpha Bank

-

and other Group Companies

Number of Board Members

15

13

13

Percentage of women in the Board of Directors (%)

8.3

8.3

15.4

Percentage of Independent Board Members (%)

38

38

54

Percentage of Non-executive Independent Board Members

46.7

46.2

61.5

(%)

Cases of business ethics violation

0

0

0

Convicting judgements against the Senior Management for

any corruption oﬀence

0

0

0

Convicting judgements against the Senior Management for

0

0

0

any human rights violations during the year

Sustainability oversight at Board Committee level

External assurance of published non-ﬁnancial information

(see. Annual Corporate Responsibility / Sustainability report)

The Bank is evaluated annually by international analysts and rating agencies on its performance in terms of sustainable development, i.e., issues related to the environment, society and corporate governance (ESG). The performance of Alpha Bank and the corresponding ratings for the past three years (2018-2020) are presented below.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alpha Bank SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
04:38aALPHA BANK A E  : ESG Performance Indicators
PU
07/02ALPHA BANK A E  : Successful completion of the Euro 800 million Capital Increase
PU
07/01ALPHA BANK A E  : Greek bank rescue fund reduces stake in Alpha Bank to 9%
RE
07/01ALPHA BANK A E  : Share Capital Increase - Determination of the Final Offer Pric..
PU
06/30ALPHA BANK A E  : share sale oversubscribed, priced at 1.0 euro/share
RE
06/30ALPHA BANK A E  : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
06/28ALPHA BANK A E  : Services and Holdings Launches Combined Offering in the Contex..
PU
06/25ALPHA BANK A E  : Announcement regarding the designated target market for the ne..
PU
06/25ALPHA BANK A E  : Announcement of the Publication of the Prospectus of Alpha Ser..
PU
06/24ALPHA BANK A E  : Maximum Price per Share and Record Date for the Priority Alloc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 071 M 2 462 M 2 462 M
Net income 2021 -650 M -773 M -773 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,14x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 1 586 M 1 882 M 1 886 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 528
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,03 €
Average target price 1,25 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Georgios S. Blymakis Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.7.52%2 073
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%202 066