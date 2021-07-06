Alpha Bank A E : ESG Performance Indicators

Alpha Bank places special emphasis on its sustainable development and the mitigation of the eﬀects of its activity on society and environment. In this context, the Bank has developed a comprehensive strategy for issues related
to the Environment, the Society and the Corporate Governance (ESG) and is constantly adapting its operations, while taking advantage of new business opportunities and creating value for all Stakeholders.
The following table presents the Bank's performance in ESG issues during the last three years (2018-2020), through speciﬁc qualitative and quantitative indicators. More information
Percentage of debit and credit cards for which an electronic
32
88
90
monthly bill is sent (e-statements) (%)
New ﬁnancing arrangements for renewable energy projects
-
-
179
during the year (million Euro)1
ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System)
-
This Performance Indicator (KPI) includes only business loans monitored by the following Divisions: Structured Finance Division, Corporate Banking Division and the Business Centers Division. In addition, the amount of loans for renewable energy projects represents the amounts of loans approved during the year and not necessarily the amounts disbursed. The speciﬁc methodology for calculating the index was revised in 2020 and therefore no quantitative data are presented for 2018 and 2019.
SOCIETY
2018
2020
2019
Number of Employees
7,793
6,969
6,323
Percentage of Employees covered by Collective
100
100
100
Labor Agreements (%)
Women Employees
4,289
3,846
3,489
Women in managerial positions
289
261
226
Employees with disabilities (PWDs)
142
122
108
Gender pay gap (% in favor of men)
-
16
14
CEO - Employees remuneration rate
-
12.72:1
10.83:1
Employee mobility index (%)
8.8
13
11.9
Total number of Employee recruitments
138
84
105
Men
83
50
53
Women
55
34
52
Total number of Employee departures
686
9083
7514
Men
405
431
342
Women
281
477
409
Man-hours of training
142,644
134,607
53,777
Employee training (training hours per Employee)
18.3
19.5
8.5
Men
17.7
20.4
9.0
Women
18.8
19.3
8.5
Employee training costs (million Euros)
-
-
1.1
Number of injuries
2
1
1
Number of fatalities
0
0
0
Percentage of Branches accessible to PWDs (%)
57
60
65
Percentage of monetary transactions made through digital
85
88
92
networks during the year (%)
Total number of substantiated complaints regarding
Customer privacy breaches and losses of Customers' data
2
2
1
Incidents of non-compliance with laws and regulations on
0
0
0
socio-economic issues
Fines imposed for non-compliance with the applicable
0
0
0
regulatory framework in promoting and providing products /
services
Social investments (million Euros)
2.4
2.4
2.7
Alpha Bank Customer Satisfaction Index (t-NPS, %)
-
-
55
There is no gender pay gap for same level positions.
731 people (81% of total departures) used the Voluntary Separation Scheme.
507 people (67.51% of total departures) le˜ as part of the process of partial separation of loss-making activities (carve out).
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
2018
2020
2019
Code of Conduct
Corporate Governance Code
Personal Data Protection Policy
Reporting Policy and Procedures
Corporate Responsibility Policy
Group Environmental Management Policy
Policy for the Prevention and Suppression
of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing
Remuneration Policy for Alpha Bank
-
and other Group Companies
Number of Board Members
15
13
13
Percentage of women in the Board of Directors (%)
8.3
8.3
15.4
Percentage of Independent Board Members (%)
38
38
54
Percentage of Non-executive Independent Board Members
46.7
46.2
61.5
(%)
Cases of business ethics violation
0
0
0
Convicting judgements against the Senior Management for
any corruption oﬀence
0
0
0
Convicting judgements against the Senior Management for
0
0
0
any human rights violations during the year
Sustainability oversight at Board Committee level
External assurance of published non-ﬁnancial information
The Bank is evaluated annually by international analysts and rating agencies on its performance in terms of sustainable development, i.e., issues related to the environment, society and corporate governance (ESG). The performance of Alpha Bank and the corresponding ratings for the past three years (2018-2020) are presented below.
