Alpha Bank A E : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alpha Bank on 2.4.2021

Resolutions

of the Extraordinary General Meeting

of Shareholders of Alpha Bank on 2.4.2021

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alpha Bank was held on 2.4.2021 at 10:00. With regard to all Items of the Agenda, 353 Shareholders, representing 874,235,593 common, dematerialized shares, with voting rights, out of a total of 1,545,981,097 common, dematerialized shares, with voting rights, including those issued in favor of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (the HFSF) (article 7a par. 3 of law 3864/2010, as in force), namely 56.55% of the voting share capital of the Bank, participated therein, in person or by proxy.

Item 1: (a) Approval of (i) the demerger of the société anonyme with the corporate name "ALPHA BANK SOCIETE ANONYME", by way of hive-down of the banking business sector with the incorporation of a new company, pursuant to article 16 of law 2515/1997, par. 3 of article 54, par. 3 of article 57 and articles 59-74 and 140 of law 4601/2019, as in force and (ii) the Draft Demerger Deed dated 15.9.2020, including the Transformation Balance Sheet dated 30.6.2020.

Approval of the Articles of Incorporation of the beneficiary new entity, including the appointment of the first Board of Directors, the first Audit Committee and the regular Statutory Certified Auditor of the new entity. Granting of authorizations.

The Extraordinary General Meeting, with a quorum and majority that exceeds the legal limit:

Taking into account the progress made to date in the Strategic Plan, prepared and announced by the Bank for the improvement of its financial position and optimization of the organizational and capital structure of its Group, an integral part of which is the resolution on the Demerger of the Bank:

Approved the demerger of the société anonyme with the corporate name "ALPHA BANK SOCIETE ANONYME", by way of hive-down of the banking business sector with the incorporation of a new company, pursuant to article 16 of law 2515/1997, par. 3 of article 54, par. 3 of article 57 and articles 59-74 (inclusive) and 140 of law 4601/2019, as in force, as well as all the actions, statements and announcements made by the Board of Directors and/or any other representative of the Bank regarding the Demerger.

Following the completion of the Demerger, the shares of the Demerged Entity will remain listed on the Main Market of the Athens Exchange, while the personal data of its Shareholders will continue to be kept by the Demerged Entity, which shall remain the controller thereof.