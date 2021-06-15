Alpha Bank A E : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. on 15.6.2021

Resolutions

of the Extraordinary General Meeting

of Shareholders of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. on 15.6.2021

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (the "Company") was held on 15.6.2021 at 10:00. With regard to the sole item of the Agenda, 2,271 Shareholders, representing 885,921,816 common, dematerialized shares, with voting rights, out of a total of 1,545,981,097 common, dematerialized shares, with voting rights, including those issued in favor of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (the HFSF) (article 7a par. 3 of law 3864/2010, as in force), namely 57.30% of the voting share capital of the Company, participated therein, in person or by proxy.

Sole Item: Increase of the share capital of the Company, in accordance with article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association, through payment in cash and the issuance of new, common, registered, voting, dematerialized shares. Abolition of the preemption rights. Authorization pursuant to article 25 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 to the Board of Directors to determine the offer price of the new shares. Amendment of article 5 (on Share Capital and Share Capital Historical Evolution) of the Articles of Association of the Company. Authorization to the Board of Directors to specify the terms of the share capital increase and offering of the new shares and complete all relevant actions.

The Extraordinary General Meeting, with a quorum and majority that exceeds the legal limit:

Having taken into account the Board of Directors special (consolidated) report, dated May 23, 2021, which was prepared in accordance with the provisions of article 9 of law 3016/2002 and article 4.1.3.13.2 of the Athens Exchange Regulation (the "Special Report"), resolved on the following:

Approved the raising of common share capital (the " Share Capital Increase " ) amounting to up to Euro 0.8 billion, through payment in cash, the abolition of the preemption rights of existing Shareholders and the issuance of new common, registered, voting, dematerialized shares, each of a nominal value of Euro 0.30 (the " New Shares " ). The total (final) number of the New Shares will be equal to the quotient of the final amount to be raised through the Share Capital Increase, divided by the offer price of each New Share. No fractions of New Shares shall be issued. Any amount above the nominal value per New Share to be subscribed will be credited to the above par reserve of the Company. Authorized the Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions of article 25, par. 2 of law 4548/2018, to determine the offer price of the New Shares (the " Offer Price " ), which cannot be less than the nominal value of Euro 0.30, based on the results of a book-building process to be conducted by a syndicate of international investment banks (the " Global Coordinators and Bookrunners " ). The subscription period for the Share Capital Increase shall be up to four (4) months commencing as of the resolution of the Board of Directors, which shall determine the Offer Price.

1