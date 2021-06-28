Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings Launches Combined Offering in the Context of its Euro 0.8 billion Share Capital Increase
06/28/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
Athens, June 28, 2021
Alpha Services and Holdings Launches Combined Offering in the Context of its Euro 0.8 billion Share Capital Increase
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Alpha Bank S.A. (the "Company"), announces today the launch of a combined offering of new common, registered, voting, dematerialized shares, each of a nominal value of Euro 0.30 (the "New Shares"), of the Company, with targeted proceeds of Euro 0.8 billion.
The New Shares will be:
offered in Greece, to retail and qualified investors in the context of an offer to the public (the
"Public Offering") within the meaning of point (d) of article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the applicable provisions of Law 4706/2020 and the implementing decisions of the Board of
Directors of the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission ("HCMC") and
placed outside of Greece, to qualified, institutional and other eligible investors (including the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (the "HFSF")), in the context of a private placement book building process, in reliance on one or more exemptions from the requirement to publish or passport a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation and/or other applicable national laws, including in the United States under Rule 144A (the "Institutional Placement" and jointly with the Public Offering the "Combined Offering").
The Public Offering and the Institutional Placement will run in parallel, starting on June 28, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2021.
Existing shareholders participating in the Combined Offering shall receive priority allocation of the New Shares.
This document is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Japan or in any jurisdiction in which such offer is unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or an exemption from registration. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.
This document constitutes public disclosure of inside information which directly concerns Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. within the meaning of Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation. This press release and the information contained herein are not intended and shall not constitute a public offer or advertisement of securities in Greece or an invitation to make offers to purchase any securities in Greece within the meaning of Art. 2 (1) (d) of the Prospectus Regulation and Article 58 of Greek Law 4706/2020 or Article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation and Article 63 of Greek Law 4706/2020, respectively or outside Greece.