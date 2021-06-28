Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings Launches Combined Offering in the Context of its Euro 0.8 billion Share Capital Increase

Alpha Services and Holdings Launches Combined Offering in the Context of its Euro 0.8 billion Share Capital Increase

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Alpha Bank S.A. (the "Company"), announces today the launch of a combined offering of new common, registered, voting, dematerialized shares, each of a nominal value of Euro 0.30 (the "New Shares"), of the Company, with targeted proceeds of Euro 0.8 billion.

The New Shares will be:

offered in Greece, to retail and qualified investors in the context of an offer to the public (the

"Public Offering") within the meaning of point (d) of article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the applicable provisions of Law 4706/2020 and the implementing decisions of the Board of

Directors of the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission ("HCMC") and placed outside of Greece, to qualified, institutional and other eligible investors (including the

Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (the "HFSF")), in the context of a private placement book building process, in reliance on one or more exemptions from the requirement to publish or passport a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation and/or other applicable national laws, including in the United States under Rule 144A (the "Institutional Placement" and jointly with the Public Offering the "Combined Offering").

The Public Offering and the Institutional Placement will run in parallel, starting on June 28, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2021.

Existing shareholders participating in the Combined Offering shall receive priority allocation of the New Shares.

For more details please refer to the announcement dated June 25, 2021 (Share Capital Increase Acceptance Terms 2021 | ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS (alphaholdings.gr)).