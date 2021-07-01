Log in
  Alpha Bank A.E.
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
ALPHA BANK A.E.

Alpha Bank A E : Share Capital Increase - Determination of the Final Offer Price of the New Shares

07/01/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Announcement

Share Capital Increase - Determination of the Final Offer Price of the New

Shares [1.7.2021]

In accordance with the provisions of Articles 17, par. 2 and 21, par. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and further to its announcements dated 24 June 2021 and 25 June 2021 in relation to its share capital increase of up to the amount of €0.8 billion, completed with the abolition of the pre-emption rights of its existing shareholders and the issue of new common, registered, voting, dematerialized shares, each of nominal value of €0.30 each (the "New Shares"), Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. announces that

Following the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders dated 15.06.2021, in conjunction with the resolutions of its Board of Directors dated 24.06.2021 and 30.06.2021:

  1. the Board of Directors of the Company set the final offer price for the New Shares at €1.00 per New Share, based on the results of the book-building process conducted from 28.6.2021 until 30.6.2021, and following consultation with the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (Goldman Sachs Europe SE and J.P. Morgan AG), and
  2. all (0.8 billion) New Shares were subscribed for pursuant to a public offering in Greece and an institutional placement through a book-building process outside of Greece, as set out in its above announcements.

Disclaimer

Alpha Bank SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:05:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
