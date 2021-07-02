Alpha Bank A E : Successful completion of the Euro 800 million Capital Increase

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY NATIONAL, RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF SUCH ANNOUNCEMENT IS CONTRARY TO THE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATION OR WOULD REQUIRE A LICENSE OR REGISTRATION TO THAT END Athens, July 2, 2021 Successful completion of the Euro 800 million Capital Increase Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., 100% parent of Alpha Bank SA ("Alpha Bank"), announces that it has successfully completed the offering of 800,000,000 new ordinary shares each of a nominal value of €0.30 to institutional investors pursuant to a private placement outside of Greece ("International Offering") and a public offering retail and qualified investors in Greece ("Public Offering"). Following a three-daybook-building process, and after consultation with the Joint Global Coordinators of the shares offering, the Board of Directors of Alpha Bank set the offer price at Euro 1.00 per New Share. The gross proceeds from the shares offering are expected to reach Euro 800,000,000. The shares offering strengthens Alpha Bank's capital ratios, allowing the Bank to grow dynamically and take advantage of the attractive opportunities in the Greek market, unlocked by the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility. The International Offering was well oversubscribed with books fully covered on the first day of the offering and with very strong support received from existing shareholders, global long-only institutional investors, and FIG specialists. Existing shareholders were given priority allocation in line with their proportionate shareholding in Alpha Bank, whilst after exhausting priority allocations, new shares were subscribed by long- only accounts - who received approximately 77% of the offer shares in the International Offering. In terms of regional participation, US and UK based investors were allocated the bulk of the offer shares - in aggregate, over 60% of the Institutional Offering which was covered by c.130 Institutional names. The offering was well received domestically with local institutional investors and more than 10,000 private investors participating in the Public Offering. The CEO of the Group, Mr. Vassilios Psaltis, stated: "The successful completion of our share offering, which received strong interest from high-quality investors and was oversubscribed, is a clear vote of confidence in the strategic plan of Alpha Bank and the growth prospects for the Greek economy. I would like to thank all of our shareholders, both in Greece and abroad, for their support, and also our employees for their continued devotion to the fulfilment of our strategic goals. This transaction places Alpha Bank at the forefront of the national effort to rapidly accelerate the growth of the Greek economy through a transformative influx of new investment. We are now well positioned to achieve our ambitious targets and to reciprocate the trust that our shareholders have shown over the past number of years". Following the certification of payment of the amount of the share capital increase by the Company's Board of Directors, which is expected to take place on or about 8 July 2021, the new shares are expected to be delivered to investors through the ATHEXCSD on or about 12 July 2021 and trading thereof on the Athens Exchange to commence on or about 13 July 2021. The Company will duly inform the investors of the next steps and the expected timetable until the completion of the process of the share capital increase, with a separate announcement at a later stage. Goldman Sachs Europe SE and J.P. Morgan AG are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is acting as Senior Joint Bookrunner and Barclays Bank Ireland PLC and AXIA Ventures Group Limited are acting as Joint Bookrunners. Alpha Finance Investment Services Single Member S.A., Ambrosia Capital, Euroxx Securities S.A., Optima Bank S.A., Pantelakis Securities S.A., WOOD & Company Financial Services, a.s. are acting as Co-Lead Managers.

