Alpha Bank A E : The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Alpha Services and Holdings approves Share Capital Increase amounting up to Euro 0.8 billion

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Alpha Services and Holdings approves Share Capital Increase amounting up to Euro 0.8 billion

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Alpha Services and Holdings was held today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 hours, remotely and in real time, via videoconference.

The General Meeting approved with 84.9% of positive votes and a quorum of 57.3% the sole item of the agenda, namely the Share Capital Increase of the Company up to Euro 0.8 billion through payment in cash and the issuance of new, common, registered, voting, dematerialized shares, the amendment of article 5 of the Articles of Association of the Company, as a result of the Share Capital Increase as well as the abolition of the preemption rights of the existing Shareholders. In addition, the General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors pursuant to article 25 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 to determine the offer price of the new shares and to define and specify the terms of the Share Capital Increase and offering of the new shares.

Mr. Vasileios T. Rapanos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, stated that "in the emerging new environment of positive prospects, we want our Bank to play a leading role in the financing of the Greek economy in anticipation of a strong, investment-led,recovery".

Mr. Vassilios E. Psaltis, Group CEO, emphasized that "the Bank is raising growth capital to support our Customers in taking full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead, which will allow for a strong value creation for our Shareholders".

The resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting in detail:

The Extraordinary General Meeting: