Alpha Bank: strongly committed to the empowerment of women in the workplace
Alpha Bank fulfills its strong commitment to the constant empowerment of women in the workplace, through a series of important initiatives, special programs and exclusive benefits, addressed to its female Employees.
Driven by a corporate culture that strongly promotes inclusion, Alpha Bank has been implementing policies and practices that ensure equal pay, equal opportunities in personal and professional development, equal evaluation and rewards.
It should be noted that women represent 55% of the Bank's Personnel overall, while women's access to top-level management positions is particularly encouraged, reaching 37%. At the same time, 60% of the promotions in 2020 were given to women. In addition, the Bank is implementing a special provision regarding diversity policy for its Board of Directors, which has resulted in a significant increase in women's representation in the BoD (from 8% in 2019 to 15,4% in 2020).
The Bank's initiatives for the empowerment of women have been recognized by the most credible international institutions, as Alpha Bank has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for three consecutive years, and it is one of the few Greek companies to be included as a result of their best practices on gender equality issues.
Meanwhile, Alpha Bank also aims to ensure balance between professional and personal life for its female Employees, providing a number of benefits that support maternity and child care. Indicatively, in 2020 the Bank covered nursery, kindergarten and home care expenses for 1,727 children of Employees.
"Ensuring a work environment that promotes inclusion, diversity and transparency has long been a commitment of Alpha Bank, which powerfully supports our goals for the reinforcement of women's position. However, we keep going the extra mile. We continue to reinforce the skills of Alpha Bank's women, by launching a new set of innovative programs that cover the entire cycle of a woman's life", said Alpha Bank's Executive General Manager - Chief Human Resources Officer, Fragiski Melissa.
The new programs the Bank will launch for the development of women's skills and talents cover a broad spectrum of their activities and all stages of their life, from education and training in adolescence, advice and professional development for different positions and skills, to empowerment initiatives for women older than 60. The new set of special actions includes:
• The AW.ARE Program, with the participation of 100 women-Employees, that advances their personal development, improves their leadership skills and balances their professional and family life.
• The "Alpha Parents & Daughters" job shadowing program addressed to teenage girls, students and daughters of Alpha Bank Employees, who will have the opportunity to spend one day at the workplace and get acquainted with their parents' work and daily life.
Alpha Bank will continue to play a leading role, with initiatives that promote women's empowerment in the workplace, supporting its women Employees in achieving their professional goals and successfully balancing their many roles, in their work, their family and society.