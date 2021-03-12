Press Release

Athens, March 8, 2021

Alpha Bank: strongly committed to the empowerment of women in the workplace

Alpha Bank fulfills its strong commitment to the constant empowerment of women in the workplace, through a series of important initiatives, special programs and exclusive benefits, addressed to its female Employees.

Driven by a corporate culture that strongly promotes inclusion, Alpha Bank has been implementing policies and practices that ensure equal pay, equal opportunities in personal and professional development, equal evaluation and rewards.

It should be noted that women represent 55% of the Bank's Personnel overall, while women's access to top-level management positions is particularly encouraged, reaching 37%. At the same time, 60% of the promotions in 2020 were given to women. In addition, the Bank is implementing a special provision regarding diversity policy for its Board of Directors, which has resulted in a significant increase in women's representation in the BoD (from 8% in 2019 to 15,4% in 2020).

The Bank's initiatives for the empowerment of women have been recognized by the most credible international institutions, as Alpha Bank has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for three consecutive years, and it is one of the few Greek companies to be included as a result of their best practices on gender equality issues.

Meanwhile, Alpha Bank also aims to ensure balance between professional and personal life for its female Employees, providing a number of benefits that support maternity and child care. Indicatively, in 2020 the Bank covered nursery, kindergarten and home care expenses for 1,727 children of Employees.

"Ensuring a work environment that promotes inclusion, diversity and transparency has long been a commitment of Alpha Bank, which powerfully supports our goals for the reinforcement of women's position. However, we keep going the extra mile. We continue to reinforce the skills of Alpha Bank's women, by launching a new set of innovative programs that cover the entire cycle of a woman's life", said Alpha Bank's Executive General Manager - Chief Human Resources Officer, Fragiski Melissa.