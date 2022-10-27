Advanced search
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:23 2022-10-27 am EDT
0.9280 EUR   +0.43%
03:11aGreek banks overlooked but on bumpy road to re-rating -Eurobank Equities
RE
10/21Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"), announces that Bank successfully concluded a Euro 400 million Senior Preferred bond issuance
PU
10/20Alpha Bank A E : Decrease of the share capital of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. in kind, by decreasing the nominal value of each issued ordinary share and by distributing to its Shareholders shares issued by the company under the corporate name Galaxy Cosmos Mezz Plc.
PU
Greek banks overlooked but on bumpy road to re-rating -Eurobank Equities

10/27/2022 | 03:11am EDT
A man walks past an Alpha Bank branch in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Rising interest rates will provide a significant tailwind to Greek bank earnings this year and the next, Eurobank Equities said on Thursday, rating Alpha Bank, National Bank and Piraeus a "buy".

In a research report, it said Greek bank shares were "out of sync with fundamentals", up just 3% so far this year and trading at a steep 25% discount to peers in Europe's periphery.

"A lot of bad news is priced in and we believe the risk-reward balance is tilted to the upside in the long run, given the ultra-low valuation, a 2023 price-to-book value of 0.3-0.5 times," the report said.

While a sustained rally is not expected in the near term, given uncertainty over the impact of higher interest rates on economic growth and asset quality, there are factors that will offset global macroeconomic headwinds.

Greek banks will benefit from a new credit cycle following a decade of de-leveraging while rate hikes will boost their net interest income, Eurobank Equities said.

Greece's economy is also proving resilient thanks to tourism while banks' asset quality has improved in the last three years.

"Besides their higher sensitivity to rate hikes versus EU peers, Greek banks have additional levers to pull, including continuous cost-cutting and accelerated fee generation," the report said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHA BANK A.E. -0.60% 0.924 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A. 0.33% 0.973 Delayed Quote.9.15%
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A. 0.97% 3.64 Delayed Quote.24.15%
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. -2.55% 1.2025 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 811 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2022 336 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 169 M 2 184 M 2 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Average target price 1,37 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Georgios S. Blymakis Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.-14.21%2 184
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.51%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.76%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.75%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934