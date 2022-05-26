Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/26 11:31:28 am EDT
0.9730 EUR   +2.42%
11:57aQ1 2022 RESULTS : Reported PAT at Euro 125.4 million; Normalised Profit After Tax of Euro 134 million Profit in line with our RoTBV target for 2022 with better quality of earnings; Alpha BankΆs performance has been strong and financial results reveal the strengths of the Greek franchise
PU
11:57aALPHA BANK A E : First Quarter 2022
PU
11:28aGreece's Alpha Bank swings to profit as loan impairments drop
RE
Q1 2022 Results: Reported PAT at Euro 125.4 million; Normalised Profit After Tax of Euro 134 million Profit in line with our RoTBV target for 2022 with better quality of earnings; Alpha BankΆs performance has been strong and financial results reveal the strengths of the Greek franchise

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Q1 2022 Results: Reported PAT at Euro 125.4 million; Normalised Profit After Tax of Euro 134 million
Profit in line with our RoTBV target for 2022 with better quality of earnings; Alpha BankΆs performance has been strong and financial results reveal the strengths of the Greek franchise

PRESS RELEASE Q1 2022
Alpha Bank Q1 2022 Results presentation

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA BANK A.E.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 698 M 1 813 M 1 813 M
Net income 2022 241 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 230 M 2 381 M 2 381 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,95 €
Average target price 1,48 €
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Georgios S. Blymakis Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.-11.79%2 381
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.20%373 710
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.44%288 759
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%239 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%181 953
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.05%167 230