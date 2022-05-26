Q1 2022 Results: Reported PAT at Euro 125.4 million; Normalised Profit After Tax of Euro 134 million Profit in line with our RoTBV target for 2022 with better quality of earnings; Alpha BankΆs performance has been strong and financial results reveal the strengths of the Greek franchise
05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Q1 2022 Results: Reported PAT at Euro 125.4 million; Normalised Profit After Tax of Euro 134 million
Profit in line with our RoTBV target for 2022 with better quality of earnings; Alpha BankΆs performance has been strong and financial results reveal the strengths of the Greek franchise
Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:31 UTC.