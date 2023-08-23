23.08.2023 10:18:12 (local time)

Company: Alpha Bulgaria AD-Sofia (ALFW)

Alpha Bulgaria AD appointed a General Meeting of the warrant holders on 30 August 2023 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 133 Vitosha Blvd. under the following agenda:

- Adoption of a decision for the warrant holders to exercise their rights of the warrant issue, ISIN BG9200001220

- In the lack of quorum, the GM will be held on 08 September 2023 at 10:00 am, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all warrant holders registered with the central securities register seven (7) days before the GM, i.e. by 23 August 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting warrants of this company on the Exchange, so the holders are entitled to exercise their voting right at the GM, was 21 August 2023 (Ex Date: 22 August 2023).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

