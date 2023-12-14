Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 14.12.2023 10:00:43 (local time)
Company: Alpha Bulgaria AD-Sofia (ALFW)
The General Meeting of warrant holders of Alpha Bulgaria AD dated 12 December 2023 passed the following resolution:
- Adoption of a decision for the warrant holders to exercise their rights of the warrant issue, ISIN BG9200001220
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GM is available on the website of the Exchange.
