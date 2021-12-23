ALPHA CAPITAL ACQUISITION : Form 8-K/A 12/23/2021 | 04:37pm EST Send by mail :

ALPHA CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY Index to Balance Sheet Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet as of February 23, 2021 (As Restated) F-3 Notes to Balance Sheet (As Restated) F-4 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Alpha Capital Acquisition Company Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (the "Company") as of February 23, 2021 and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of February 23, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the February 23, 2021 financial statement has been restated to correct certain misstatements. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. New York, New York March 1, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Note 2, as to which the date is December 23, 2021 F-2 ALPHA CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY Balance sheet February 23, 2021 (As Restated) Assets Current asset - cash $ 2,278,455 Prepaid expenses 495,597 Due from Sponsor 261 Total current assets 2,774,313 Cash held in trust account 230,000,000 Total Assets $ 232,774,313 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accrued offering costs and expenses $ 910,507 Due to related party 18,694 Promissory note - related party 35,000 Total current liabilities 964,201 Warrant liabilities 16,075,710 Deferred underwriting discount 8,050,000 Total liabilities 25,089,911 Commitments and Contingencies Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 23,000,000 shares at redemption value 230,000,000 Shareholders' Deficit: Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding (excluding 23,000,000 shares subject to possible redemption) - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued and outstanding 575 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (22,316,173 ) Total shareholders' deficit (22,315,598 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 232,774,313 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the balance sheet. F-3 ALPHA CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY Notes to Balance sheet February 23, 2021 (As Restated) Note 1-Organization and Business Operation Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on December 10, 2020. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (a "Business Combination"). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of February 23, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from December 10, 2020 (inception) through February 23, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on cash and cash equivalents from the proceeds derived from the IPO. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is Alpha Capital Sponsor LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's IPO was declared effective on February 18, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). On February 23, 2021, the Company consummated the IPO of 23,000,000 units, including the issuance of 3,000,000 units as a result of the underwriters' full exercise of the over-allotment option (the "Units" and, with respect to the ordinary shares included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $230,000,000, which is discussed in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company consummated the sale of 7,000,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $7,000,000, which is discussed in Note 5. Transaction costs amounted to $13,132,346 consisting of $4,600,000 of underwriting discount, $8,050,000 of deferred underwriting discount, and $482,346 of other offering costs. In addition, $2,278,455 of cash was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for working capital purposes. Following the closing of the IPO on February 23, 2021, $230,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the IPO and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a Trust Account, which can only be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), with a maturity of 185 days or less in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earliest of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the redemption of any Public Shares properly submitted in connection with a shareholder vote to amend the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association or (iii) absent an initial Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the IPO (the "Combination Period"), the Company's return of the funds held in the Trust Account to the Company's public shareholders as part of the redemption of the Public Shares. The stock exchange listing rules require that the Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the amount of deferred underwriting commissions held in the Trust Account) at the time of the Company's signing a definitive agreement in connection with the initial Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. F-4 The Company will provide the holders of the Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Class A ordinary shares upon the completion of the Business Combination, either (i) in connection with a general meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) without a shareholder vote by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a proposed Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of the initial Business Combination at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account calculated as of two business days prior to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes, divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, subject to the limitations and on the conditions described herein. The amount in the Trust Account is initially $10.00 per public share. The per-share amount the Company will distribute to investors who properly redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 8). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Class A ordinary shares were recorded at redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the IPO, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will proceed with a Business Combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 and, if the Company submits its initial Business Combination to its public shareholders for a vote, the Company will complete its initial Business Combination only if it receives an ordinary resolution under Cayman Islands law, which requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shareholders who attend and vote at a general meeting of the company. If a shareholder vote is not required and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, officers and directors have agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the IPO in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares, irrespective of whether they vote for or against a proposed Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks shareholder approval of the Business Combination and the Company does not conduct redemptions in connection with the initial Business Combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association provide that a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from seeking redemption rights with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% of the shares sold in the IPO without the Company's prior consent. The Sponsor, officers and directors have agreed (a) to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination, and (b) waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with a shareholder vote to approve an amendment to the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, (c) waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to their Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within the Combination Period, although they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Public Shares they hold if the Company fails to complete a initial Business Combination within the Combination Period and (d) vote any Founder Shares held by them and any Public Shares purchased during or after the IPO (including in open market and privately-negotiated transactions) in favor of the initial Business Combination. F-5 The Company will have until 24 months from the closing of the IPO to consummate a Business Combination. However, if the Company has not completed a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish the rights of the Public Shareholders as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining shareholders and its Board of Directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case of clauses (ii) and (iii), to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or Business Combination agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per Public Share, due to reductions in the value of trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the IPO against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. However, the Company has not asked its Sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations, nor has the Company independently verified whether its Sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and the Company believes that the Sponsor's only assets are securities of the Company. Therefore, the Company cannot assure that the Sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. As a result, if any such claims were successfully made against the Trust Account, the funds available for the initial Business Combination and redemptions could be reduced to less than $10.00 per public share. In such event, the Company may not be able to complete the initial Business Combination, and holders would receive such lesser amount per share in connection with any redemption of the Public Shares. None of the Company's officers or directors will indemnify the Company for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. Risks and Uncertainties On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") announced a global health emergency because of a new strain of coronavirus (the "COVID-19 outbreak"). In March 2020, the WHO classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, based on the rapid increase in exposure globally. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's financial position will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and related advisories and restrictions. These developments and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the financial markets and the overall economy are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. If the financial markets and/or the overall economy are impacted for an extended period, the Company's financial position may be materially adversely affected. Additionally, the Company's ability to complete an initial Business Combination may be materially adversely affected due to significant governmental measures being implemented to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or treat its impact, including travel restrictions, the shutdown of businesses and quarantines, among others, which may limit the Company's ability to have meetings with potential investors or affect the ability of a potential target company's personnel, vendors and service providers to negotiate and consummate an initial Business Combination in a timely manner. The Company's ability to consummate an initial Business Combination may also be dependent on the ability to raise additional equity and debt financing, which may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting market downturn. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. F-6 Liquidity and Capital Resources As of February 23, 2021, the Company had approximately $2.3 million in its operating bank account, and working capital of approximately $1.8 million. The Company's liquidity needs up to February 23, 2021 have been satisfied through payment from the Sponsor of $25,000 to cover certain offering costs of the Company in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares (see Note 6), the loan under an unsecured promissory note from the Sponsor of $35,000 (see Note 6), and payment of certain costs of the Company of $18,694 by an officer of the Company. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (see Note 6). To date, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loans. Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. Note 2 - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statement On April 12, 2021, the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "SEC Statement"). Specifically, the SEC Statement focused on certain settlement terms and provisions related to certain tender offers following a Business Combination, which terms are similar to those contained in the warrant agreement, dated as of January 14, 2021, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a New York corporation, as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agreement"). As a result of the SEC Statement, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of (i) the 11,500,000 Public Warrants and (ii) the 7,000,000 Private Placement Warrants (See Note 4 and Note 5). The Company previously accounted for all Warrants as components of equity. In further consideration of the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging; Contracts in Entity's Own Equity, the Company concluded that a provision in the Warrant Agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the Warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the Warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the Warrants should be recorded as derivative liabilities on the Balance Sheet and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the IPO) and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of operations in the period of change. In connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements as of September 30, 2021, management determined it should restate its previously reported financial statements. The Company previously determined the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of $10.00 per Class A ordinary share while also taking into consideration its charter's requirement that a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. The Company reevaluated the classification of the Class A ordinary shares and determined that the Class A ordinary shares issued during the Initial Public Offering and pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside the Company's control under ASC 480-10-S99. Therefore, management concluded that the carrying value should include all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, resulting in the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption being classified as temporary equity in its entirety. As a result, management has noted a reclassification adjustment related to temporary equity and permanent equity. Accordingly, effective with this filing, the Company presents all redeemable Class A ordinary shares as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. F-7 In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the changes and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously issued audited balance sheet included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as of February 23, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (the "Affected Financial Statement") and such the Affected Financial Statement should no longer be relied upon. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its Affected Financial Statement should be restated to classify the warrants as derivative liabilities and report all Class A ordinary shares as temporary equity. As such the Company is reporting this restatement to the Affected Financial Statement in this Current Report on Form 8-K/A. Please see Notes 3, Note 4, Note 7, Note 9 and Note 10, which have been updated to reflect the restatement of the financial statements contained in this within. As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated Warrant liabilities $ - $ 16,075,710 $ 16,075,710 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 218,760,110 11,239,890 230,000,000 Class A ordinary shares 112 (112 ) - Additional paid-in capital 5,131,857 (5,131,857 ) - Accumulated deficit (132,542 ) (22,183,631 ) (22,316,173 ) Total shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 5,000,002 $ (27,315,600 ) $ (22,315,598 ) Note 3-Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying audited financial statement is prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company Status The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. F-8 Use of Estimates The preparation of the financial statement in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the balance sheet. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of February 23, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account At February 23, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. At February 23, 2021, the Company had $230.0 million in cash held in the Trust Account. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: • Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; • Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and • Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying condensed balance sheets. The fair values of prepaid expenses and other, accounts payable and accrued expenses, due to related party, and promissory note are estimated to approximate the carrying values as of February 23, 2021 due to the short maturities of such instruments. F-9 The Company's warrant liability is based on a valuation model utilizing management judgment and pricing inputs from observable and unobservable markets with less volume and transaction frequency than active markets. Significant deviations from these estimates and inputs could result in a material change in fair value. The fair value of the warrant liability is classified as Level 3. See Note 7 for additional information on assets and liabilities measured at fair value. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. At February 23, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480-10-S99 "Classification and Measurement of Redeemable Securities." Conditionally redeemable ordinary shares (including ordinary shares that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at February 23, 2021, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' deficit section of the Company's balance sheet. Offering Costs associated with the Initial Public Offering The Company complies with the requirements of the ASC 340-10-S99-1 and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") Topic 5A-"Expenses of Offering". Offering costs consist principally of professional and registration fees incurred through the balance sheet date. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the IPO based on a relative fair value basis compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with warrant liabilities are expensed, and offering costs associated with the Class A ordinary shares are charged to temporary equity. Derivative Financial Instruments The Company evaluates its financial instruments to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives in accordance with ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging". Derivative instruments are recorded at fair value on the grant date and re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported in the statements of operations. Derivative assets and liabilities are classified on the balance sheet as current or non-current based on whether or not net-cash settlement or conversion of the instrument could be required within 12 months of the balance sheet date. The Company has determined the warrants are a derivative instrument. Income Taxes ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. As of February 23, 2021, there were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. F-10 The Company is considered to be an exempted Cayman Islands company with no connection to any other taxable jurisdiction and is presently not subject to income taxes or income tax filing requirements in the Cayman Islands or the United States. Recent Accounting Pronouncements In August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2020-06, Debt -debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity' Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity' Own Equity ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. For smaller reporting companies, this update is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, and interim periods within those fiscal years. Early adoption is permitted. Management is currently evaluating the new guidance, but does not expect the adoption of this guidance to have a material impact on the Company's financial statement. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. Note 4-Initial Public Offering Pursuant to the IPO, the Company sold 23,000,000 Units, including 3,000,000 Units as a result of the underwriters' full exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (see Note 7). An aggregate of $10.00 per Unit sold in the IPO was held in the Trust Account and can only be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act. As of February 23, 2021, $230,000,000 of the IPO proceeds was held in the Trust Account. Public Warrants Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) one year from the closing of the IPO. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any Class A ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the Class A ordinary shares underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue a Class A ordinary share upon exercise of a warrant unless the Class A ordinary share issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration or redemption of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the sixtieth (60th) F-11 business day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Company's Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of public warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elect, it will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. In such event, each holder would pay the exercise price by surrendering each such warrant for that number of Class A ordinary shares equal to the lesser of (A) the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of Class A ordinary shares underlying the warrants, multiplied the excess of the "fair market value" less the exercise price of the warrants by (y) the fair market value and (B) 0.361. The "fair market value" shall mean the volume weighted average price of the Class A ordinary shares for the 10 trading days ending on the trading day prior to the date on which the notice of exercise is received by the warrant agent. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00 Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon no less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption (the "30-day redemption period") to each warrant holder; and • if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Class A ordinary shares for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders (the "Reference Value") equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like). If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00 Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants: • in whole and not in part; • at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares determined based on the redemption date and the fair market value of the Class A ordinary shares; • if, and only if, the Reference Value (as defined above under "Redemption of Warrants When the Price per Class A Ordinary Share Equals or Exceeds $18.00") equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like); and • if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. F-12 In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of its Class A ordinary shares during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. Note 5-Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 7,000,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $7,000,000, in a private placement. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the warrants sold in the IPO except that the Private Placement Warrants, so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, (i) will not be redeemable by the Company, (ii) may not (including the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of these warrants), subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by the holders until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination, (iii) may be exercised by the holders on a cashless basis and (iv) will be entitled to registration rights. The Private Placement Warrants (including the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise thereof) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by the holder. Note 6-Related Party Transactions Founder Shares As of February 23, 2021, the Company temporarily issued to an officer of the Company, and subsequently assigned to the Sponsor, 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the "Founder Shares"), with a consideration of $25,000, or approximately $0.004 per share, to cover certain offering and formation costs of the Company. In January 2021, the founder shares were assigned to the Sponsor for the same purchase price initially paid by an officer of the Company. The Founder Shares included an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares that were intended to be forfeited depending on the extent to which the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised, so that the number of Founder Shares will equal, on an as-converted basis, approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the IPO. In connection with the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option on February 23, 2021, the 750,000 shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. The Sponsor, and certain officers of the Company, have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earliest of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property( the "Lock-up"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the closing price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released from the Lock-up. F-13 Due to Related Party The balance of $18,694 represents certain operating expenses paid by the officer on behalf of the Company. Due from Sponsor Pursuant to the IPO, $2,400,000 of cash was supposed to be held outside of the Trust Account and available for working capital purposes. The Company received $2,399,739 and $261 was due from the Sponsor as of February 23, 2021. Promissory Note-Related Party On December 11, 2020, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Promissory Note") to an officer of the Company, pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $250,000. On January 26, 2021 the Promissory Note was assigned to the Sponsor. The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) December 31, 2021 or (ii) the completion of the IPO. As of February 23, 2021, $35,000 of the promissory note was outstanding and is due on demand. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required on a non-interest basis ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into Private Placement Warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except as set forth above, the terms of such loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of February 23, 2021, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. Administrative Service Agreement Commencing on the date of the IPO, the Company will pay its Sponsor or an affiliate thereof up to $55,000 per month for office space, utilities, salaries or other cash compensation paid to consultants to the Sponsor, secretarial and administrative support services provided to members of the Company's management team and other expenses and obligations of the Sponsor. Upon completion of the initial Business Combination or its liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. Note 7-Recurring Fair Value Measurements The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that were measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of February 23, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation techniques the Company utilized to determine such fair value. F-14 February 23,

2021 Quoted

Prices In

Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs

(Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs

(Level 3) Liabilities: Warrant Liabilities $ 16,075,710 $ 0 $ 0 $ 16,075,710 $ 16,075,710 $ 0 $ 0 $ 16,075,710 The estimated fair value of the warrant liability is determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in a Monte-Carlo simulation model are assumptions related to expected share-price volatility (pre-merger and post-merger), expected term, dividend yield and risk-free interest rate. The Company estimates the volatility of its ordinary shares based on management's understanding of the volatility associated with instruments of other similar entities. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury Constant Maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is simulated based on management assumptions regarding the timing and likelihood of completing a business combination. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates to remain at zero. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants when the price per ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00. The assumptions used in calculating the estimated fair values at the end of the reporting period represent the Company's best estimate. However, inherent uncertainties are involved. If factors or assumptions change, the estimated fair values could be materially different. The key inputs into the Monte Carlo simulation model for the warrant liability were as follows at initial measurement: Input February 23,

2021 (Initial

Measurement) Expected term (years) 6.53 Expected volatility 14.5 % Risk-free interest rate 0.85 % Ordinary share price $ 9.57 Note 8-Commitments and Contingencies Registration Rights The holders of the (i) Founder Shares, which were issued in a private placement prior to the closing of the IPO, (ii) Private Placement Warrants, which were issued in a private placement simultaneously with the closing of the IPO and the Class A ordinary shares underlying such Private Placement Warrants and (iii) Private Placement Warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans will have registration rights to require the Company to register a sale of any of its securities held by them pursuant to a registration rights agreement. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company registers such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the Company's completion of its initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from February 23, 2021 to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments. On February 23, 2021, the underwriters fully exercised the over-allotment option. On February 23, 2021, the Company paid an underwriting discount of $4,600,000. Additionally, the underwriters will be entitled to a deferred underwriting discount of 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the IPO held in the Trust Account, or $8,050,000, upon the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination. F-15 Note 9-Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480-10-S99 "Classification and Measurement of Redeemable Securities." Conditionally redeemable ordinary shares (including ordinary shares that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at February 23, 2021, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' deficit section of the Company's balance sheet. As of February 23, 2021, the Class A ordinary shares reflected on the balance sheet are reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds from IPO $ 230,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (9,958,716 ) Class A ordinary shares issuance costs (12,563,732 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 22,522,448 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 230,000,000 Note 10-Shareholders' Equity Preference shares-The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of February 23, 2021, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares-The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of February 23, 2021, there were no Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, excluding 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption. Class B Ordinary Shares-The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Class B ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. At February 23, 2021, there were 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares (the "Founder Shares") issued and outstanding. The Founder Shares included an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares that were intended to be forfeited depending on the extent to which the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised, so that the number of Founder Shares will equal, on an as-converted basis, approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the IPO. In connection with the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option on February 23, 2021, the 750,000 shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. Holders of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all other matters submitted to a vote of shareholders, except as required by law. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of the initial Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment as provided herein. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the Company Business Combination, the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, 20% of the total F-16 number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by public shareholders), including the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of a Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans; provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. 