Semantix Introduces Data & AI Marketplace to Semantix Data Platform

New Features Significantly Streamline Speed to Insights with Plug-and-Play Data Sets and Algorithms

Semantix, Latin America’s first fully integrated data platform, announced today the availability of a Data & AI Marketplace, consisting of a new array of features that significantly streamline the analytical journey for users of the Semantix Data Platform (known as SDP). The Data & AI Marketplace provides an app store-like experience that puts frequently used data sets and pre-packaged, vertical specific algorithms at the fingertips of data scientists and business analysts around the world.

“Data scientists and business analysts shouldn’t need a doctorate in software engineering to glean insights from complex data sets,” said Leonardo Santos, co-founder and CEO of Semantix. “The SDP was purpose-built as an end-to-end solution for the analytical journey and these new features give our community of users the tools and resources that can make their journey easier and faster than it’s ever been before.”

The new features in the SDP are broken into two separate categories – data sets and vertical specific algorithms. The data sets are a variety of pre-packaged, highly applicable data sets that users can leverage to train their machine learning algorithms and corollate with other proprietary data assets. These data sets include frequently used data on weather, diseases, stocks trade activity, consumer behavior and more. The vertical specific algorithms are meant to automate and streamline commonly analyzed business functions and use cases. For example, there is available today in SDP algorithms and dashboards for customer churn and retention, demand forecasting, predictive maintenance and more.

Fueling Innovation for Public Journey Ahead

Innovation is at the center of Semantix’s core values as a company. The SDP Marketplace is another milestone in Semantix’s ongoing commitment to push the envelope of innovation as it makes its way to the public market. In November of 2021, Semantix announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Alpha Capital (NASDAQ: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) focused on technology. The announcement marked the first time a Latin American-focused technology SPAC had merged with a target company and highlights its growing position as a leading global innovator in the data and analytics space.

For more information about The SDP and the newly available marketplace, please visit: www.semantix.ai.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed Business Combination. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. No assurance can be given that the Business Combination discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Semantix’s and Alpha Capital’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Semantix and Alpha Capital. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in Alpha Capital’s final prospectus that forms a part of Alpha Capital’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (Reg. No. 333-252596), filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on February 18, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents of Alpha Capital filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Alpha Capital nor Semantix presently know or that Alpha Capital nor Semantix currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Alpha Capital’s and Semantix’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Alpha Capital and Semantix anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Alpha Capital’s or Semantix’s assessments to change. However, while Alpha Capital and Semantix may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Alpha Capital and Semantix specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Alpha Capital’s or Semantix’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

The proposed business combination will be submitted to the shareholders of Alpha Capital for their consideration. Alpha Capital has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC which includes a preliminary proxy statement to be distributed to Alpha Capital’s shareholders in connection with Alpha Capital’s solicitation for proxies for the vote by Alpha Capital’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been declared effective, Alpha Capital will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. Alpha Capital's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and any amendments thereto and, once available, the definitive proxy statement / prospectus, in connection with Alpha Capital's solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of shareholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed transaction, because these documents will contain important information about Alpha Capital, Semantix and the proposed business combination. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive proxy statement, once available, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination and other documents filed with the SEC by Alpha Capital, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to 1230 Avenue of the Americas, Fl. 16, New York, New York 10020.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Alpha Capital, Semantix and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management, employees and consultants may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from Alpha Capital’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Alpha Capital’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in Alpha Capital’s proxy statement / prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. You can find more information about Alpha Capital’s directors and executive officers in the Prospectus. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the proxy statement / prospectus when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement / prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005151/en/