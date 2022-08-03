Semantix Successfully Completes Business Combination with Alpha Capital

Gross Proceeds to Support Product Portfolio Enhancement and International Expansion

Semantix to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “STIX” on August 4th, 2022

Semantix, Inc. (“Semantix”), Latin America’s first fully integrated data platform, today completed its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Alpha Capital (NASDAQ: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) focused on technology in Latin America.

The Business Combination was approved by Alpha Capital shareholders on August 2, 2022. Semantix’s ordinary shares and warrants will commence trading tomorrow, August 4, 2022, under the ticker symbols “STIX” and “STIXW”, respectively, on Nasdaq.

To celebrate the listing, Semantix’s Founder & CEO, Leonardo Santos, will ring the opening bell at Nasdaq at market open tomorrow, Thursday, August 4, 2022.

“We are excited to have reached this important milestone in our mission to transform companies’ data driven models and impact billions of lives with data,” said Semantix CEO and Founder Leonardo Santos. “Our entry into the public markets puts us in a stronger position to accelerate our growth plans and scale internationally. We are incredibly grateful to our leadership team, employees, partners, and customers for their support in our journey.”

“Semantix has grown into a leader among more than 20,000 technology companies in Latin America, and we believe they have the potential to become a global player with significant growth opportunities,” said Rafael Steinhauser, Founder and President, and Alec Oxenford, Founder & CEO, both of Alpha Capital. “We are pleased that our investors supported the merger with this fast-growing, data analytics and A.I. leader. We look forward to continuing our partnership as long-term owners and supporters of Semantix.”

Semantix’s management team, led by CEO and Founder Leonardo Santos, CFO Adriano Alcalde, General Manager LatAm Andre Frederico, and CSO and Investor Relations Officer Marcela Bretas, will continue to lead the public company following the Business Combination.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition Company

Alpha Capital (Nasdaq: ASPC) was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) that has planned to combine its business with a Latin American-focused technology company since its $230 million initial public offering on Nasdaq in February 2021. The firm’s founders and sponsors were Alec Oxenford, CEO and Chairman, and Rafael Steinhauser, President and Director. The company’s co-sponsors included Innova Capital, FJ Labs and Dr. Irwin Jacobs. For more information, visit alpha-capital.io.

Advisors

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal advisor to Semantix, with Mourant as legal advisor on Cayman matters and Pinheiro Neto Advogados as legal advisor on Brazilian matters.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Alpha Capital, with Maples Group as legal advisor on Cayman matters and Mattos Filho as legal advisor on Brazilian matters.

