Alpha & Omega Semiconductor said it recently received notice that the Department of Justice has closed a criminal investigation into certain business transactions the company had with Chinese hardware giant Huawei Technologies.

The chipmaker said Thursday that it has been cooperating with the Justice Department's probe since late 2019 and is pleased that the investigation was closed without any charges.

The Justice Department was looking into Alpha & Omega's compliance with export control regulations as it pertained to dealings with Huawei and its affiliates, the company said.

Alpha & Omega said it is still cooperating with the Department of Commerce in an ongoing civil investigation.

