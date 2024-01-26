(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Aura Energy Ltd - minerals company with projects in Mauritania and Sweden - Secures AUD4.3 million, or GBP2.2 million, through option funding agreement to finance the Tiris East extensional drilling programme aiming to define additional uranium resources.

Malin Corp PLC - Dublin-based investor in life sciences companies - Raises about USD380 million at initial public offering on Nasdaq Select Market. Says value of stake in CG Oncology Inc, acquired pre-IPO, was about EUR15 million. Notes that CG Oncology has announced the pricing of its upsized IPO of 20 million shares of its common stock at an initial price of USD19.00 per share.

Thor Energy PLC - US and Australia-focused mineral exploration company - Says Alligator Energy completes initial USD900,000 investment for 7.8% stake in EnviroCopper Ltd. Notes that Alligator's investment will support EnviroCopper's low-cost projects. Thor Energy Managing Director says: "The completion of the initial investment by Alligator Energy in ECL reconfirms the strategic decision Thor made in its investment in ECL. When extracting metals that are crucial in the shift to a 'green' energy economy, it is important to ensure that this is done in the most sustainable way possible. Alligator's strategic investment will further support ECL's mission to develop smarter, lower-cost, and more environmentally friendly copper projects, and this will benefit the development of Thor Energy's copper ISR projects in South Australia." After the investment by Alligator, Thor will hold a 26.4% equity interest in ECL, the company adds.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd - London-based investor, which backs medium to long-term fixed or floating rate loans secured against physical assets or cash flows - Says net asset value on December 31 was 93.21 pence per share, down 0.2% from 93.78p per share at September 30.

Fenikso Ltd - investor in Nigerian oil and gas assets, previously known as Lekoil Ltd - Receives USD695,521 in partial loan repayment from Lekoil. Says remaining loan balance is USD45.2 million. Receives USD806,299 from USD51.9 million Lekoil & Gas Investments loan; its balance is now USD44.4 million.

Riverstone Energy Ltd - London-based energy infrastructure and energy transition credit investor - NAV per share at December 31 USD1.06, down 0.9% from USD1.07 on September 30. Adds that its portfolio performed strongly in the fourth quarter of 2023, and has benefitted from rate hikes. Says it is set to release 2023 results on February 21. Christopher Abbate and Jamie Brodsky, co-founders of Breakwall Capital, the company's sub-manager, comment: "We continue to be encouraged by the Company's strong performance and its advantageous positioning in the current environment. In addition to the attractive financial returns delivered, we are proud of the fact that the portfolio consists entirely of green and sustainability-linked loans that contribute positively towards the energy transition across a wide range of applications. The company is focused on providing strong returns and dividends to investors in order to deliver the targeted annual dividend returns of 8-10% on subscribed capital."

Puma VCT 13 PLC - venture capital trust - invests GBP3.3 million in Not Another Beer Co Ltd's most recent funding round. Not Another Beer, also known as Lucky Saint, is a food and beverage company providing alcohol-free drinks to consumers.

Puma Alpha VCT PLC - London-based venture capital trust - Also invests GBP710,000 in Not Another Beer's funding round.

