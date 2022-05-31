Log in
    ACOG   CA02074J2048

ALPHA COGNITION INC.

(ACOG)
05/31 03:16:42 pm EDT
0.6400 CAD   -8.57%
05:39pAlpha Cognition Announces Grant of Stock Options
BU
08:32aAlpha Cognition Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Company Update
BU
04/28ALPHA COGNITION : Annual Report
PU
Alpha Cognition Announces Grant of Stock Options

05/31/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition,” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, announces the grant of stock options pursuant to its stock option plan to certain directors of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.64 CAD per share and expire ten years from the date of grant, subject to certain vesting provisions.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), OTC Markets Group, nor the TSX-V’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -16,4 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,7 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,70 CAD
Average target price 4,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 507%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. McFadden Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald A. Kalkofen Chief Financial Officer
Len P. Mertz Chairman
Denis G. Kay Chief Scientific Officer
Cedric O'Gorman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA COGNITION INC.-35.19%34
MODERNA, INC.-41.86%58 733
LONZA GROUP AG-23.19%45 333
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.85%41 736
SEAGEN INC.-8.54%26 026
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.61%18 478