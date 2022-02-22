Alpha Cognition Announces Positive Neuroprotection Data from Pre-Clinical Study of ALPHA-1062 for Traumatic Brain Injury

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce histology data from their intranasal ALPHA-1062 Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) program. ALPHA-1062 treatment was neuroprotective, preserving hippocampal structure, reducing cell loss and promoting neurogenesis compared to no treatment. Functional recovery data released in December demonstrated statistically significant improvement in motor, sensory and cognitive functioning in all measures. Today’s histological results, combined with positive functional data released previously, strongly support the further development of ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of TBI.

Denis Kay, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer commented: “These data, together with the data released previously, demonstrate that ALPHA-1062 exhibits both neuroprotection and enhances restoration of sensory, motor, and cognitive performance in this model of moderate traumatic brain injury. We are very encouraged by the preclinical data which gives us confidence in the potential of ALPHA-1062 to become an effective treatment for TBI. We plan to meet with the FDA to discuss our clinical development plan in the coming months.”

In a rodent model of TBI, ALPHA-1062 or vehicle (purified water as treatment control) was administered intranasally, with treatment initiated 2 hours after injury and continued twice daily for 35 days. A sham (uninjured) cohort of animals was also used for comparison.

Compared to vehicle treatment, ALPHA-1062:

Demonstrated statistically significant reduction in lesion size measured at 35 days after injury. Preserved greater hippocampal structure. The hippocampus plays a critical role in learning, memory formation, and spatial coding and damage to hippocampus can lead to memory disorders like AD, amnesia, and depression. Demonstrated statistically, significant reduction in neuronal cell loss. The number of neurons in the ALPHA-1062 treated animals were equivalent to those in the uninjured cohort of animals at the end of treatment. Statistically significantly enhanced neurogenesis as evidence by an increase in the number of neuron precursor cells and new neurons in the dentate gyrus, which plays a critical role in learning, information processing, and mood regulation.

Lauren D’Angelo, the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “Traumatic brain injury is a highly prevalent and increasingly common condition, with nearly 3 million diagnosed events in the United States in 2019, with no FDA approved treatment. There is a significant unmet need for effective therapies to help patients who suffer a traumatic brain injury, and we are encouraged by the commercial opportunity for ALPHA-1062 in this indication.”

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), for which there are limited treatment options.

ALPHA-1062 is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they bind neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and as an intranasal formulation for traumatic brain injury.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, promotes cell survival, regulates certain inflammatory processes, and plays a significant role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its intended use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and ALPHA-0602 has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ALS by the FDA.

