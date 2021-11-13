Log in
    ACOG   CA02074J2048

ALPHA COGNITION INC.

(ACOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/12 05:00:00 pm
1.15 CAD   --.--%
11/13ALPHA COGNITION : Other securityholders documents - English
PU
10/08ALPHA COGNITION : to Present at LD Micro Main Event
BU
10/07ALPHA COGNITION : Provides CEO Update
BU
Alpha Cognition : Other securityholders documents - English

11/13/2021 | 12:00am EST
Disclaimer

Alpha Cognition Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 04:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,7 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ALPHA COGNITION INC.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Cognition Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,15 CAD
Average target price 4,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 270%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. McFadden Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick D. Sancilio President & Director
Jeremy Wright Chief Financial Officer
Len P. Mertz Chairman
Denis G. Kay Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA COGNITION INC.0.00%50
MODERNA, INC.116.16%91 559
LONZA GROUP AG27.60%58 554
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.97%48 253
SEAGEN INC.1.28%32 435
CELLTRION, INC.-40.53%24 615