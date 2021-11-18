Log in
    VVL   SGXE43564132

ALPHA DX GROUP LIMITED

(VVL)
General Announcement::Request for Lifting of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statement

11/18/2021 | 08:53am EST
Reference is made to the request for lifting of trading halt announcement earlier.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Ng Shi Qing, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Alpha DX Group Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 13:52:07 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,0 M 35,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart ALPHA DX GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha DX Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA DX GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yamada Daiji Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Naruse Yoshiyasu Chairman
Fabian Sven Bahadur Scheler Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Weng Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Michiko Koyano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA DX GROUP LIMITED-84.38%36
ACCENTURE PLC42.71%235 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.03%175 244
SNOWFLAKE INC.41.44%119 758
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.21%105 876
INFOSYS LIMITED42.34%102 104