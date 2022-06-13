Log in
    APHE   US02073X1054

ALPHA ENERGY, INC.

(APHE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:50 2022-06-10 pm EDT
4.950 USD   +0.20%
05/31ALPHA ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31Alpha energy, inc. enters into definitive agreement to acquire 7 producing and 21 additional oil and gas well bores in seminole county, oklahoma
GL
05/31Alpha Energy, Inc. Enters into Purchase and Sale Agreement to Acquire 28 Oil and Gas Wells and Other Assets in the Mercury Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Energy, Inc. (APHE) Restarts Oil Production from newly acquired Logan 1 leases and Commences Oil Sales – Energy Prices Continue Upward Trend

06/13/2022 | 11:13am EDT
GOLDEN, Colo., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Energy, Inc. (OTC Pink – APHE) (“Alpha”) announced today that it has completed its first sale of crude oil from its recently acquired leases.

Just 2 ½ months after closing on 5 producing and 26 additional leased wells, Alpha is pleased to announce that it has completed its first commercial sale of crude oil. This marks the first sale of crude oil in Alpha’s history and validates the strategy to identify, acquire and develop shallow recoverable oil and gas reserves from existing wellbores. As the company continues to rework and/or recomplete wells it looks forward to expanding its near-term cash-flow taking advantage of the recent spike in energy markets.

Jay Leaver, President said “First revenue is a significant milestone for any new, growing company. The Logan 1 Project confirms our strategic plan which includes successfully re-opening dormant producers, perforating new zones in existing wells and, eventually, drilling new infill opportunities. When these wells were idled many were high quality and in production but were off-line due to the downturn in energy pricing. We intend to continue making progress acquiring and re-opening wells where significant undeveloped potential can be identified.”

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intent,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, prevailing energy prices, reserves, operations, depletion, and laws, rules and regulations which cannot be predicted, and the risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,43 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -85,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,2 M 93,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 77 833x
EV / Sales 2021 24 423x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 5,75%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Alan Reed Chief Executive Officer
Jay S. Leaver President
Lacie Kellogg Director
Richard M. Nummi Director
Robert J. Flynn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA ENERGY, INC.-1.00%93
CONOCOPHILLIPS61.86%148 263
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.11%84 343
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED54.97%74 709
CNOOC LIMITED41.72%69 064
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY48.93%65 539