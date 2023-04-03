Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFM   GB00BF16C058

ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC

(AFM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:43:42 2023-04-03 am EDT
426.23 GBX   +0.05%
04:44aAlpha Financial Markets confirms new chief executive officer
AN
03/14Proactive's Manos Halicioglu publishes fresh research note on Alpha FMC
AQ
03/13Alpha FMC hoping to double net fee income in the next five years
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Financial Markets confirms new chief executive officer

04/03/2023 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC - London-based asset management, wealth management and insurance consultancy firm - Confirms Luc Baque has been appointed chief executive officer, as previously announced in November. Replaces outgoing Euan Fraser, who remains as a strategic adviser. Baque was head of asset and wealth management prior to becoming CEO.

Current stock price: 427.50 pence, up 0.4%

12-month change: up 24%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC
04:44aAlpha Financial Markets confirms new chief executive officer
AN
03/14Proactive's Manos Halicioglu publishes fresh research note on Alpha FMC
AQ
03/13Alpha FMC hoping to double net fee income in the next five years
AQ
03/09FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on Broad-Based Weakness
DJ
03/09Some Optimism for UK Housing Market but More Price Falls Expected
DJ
03/09Powell comments continue to sour mood
AN
03/09Alpha Financial expects annual results ahead of market view
AN
03/09UK Spring Budget Announcements Unlikely to Affect BOE Policy
DJ
03/09Mining stocks, rates worries weigh on stocks
AN
03/09Aviva announces buyback; Entain profit drops
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 212 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2023 26,4 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net cash 2023 55,0 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 487 M 602 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC
Duration : Period :
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 426,00 GBX
Average target price 571,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Euan Neil Blyth Fraser Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Campbell Paton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Fry Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Peacock Global Chief Operating Officer
Penelope Ruth Judd Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC-10.32%602
CINTAS CORPORATION2.45%47 042
EDENRED SE7.19%14 755
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-0.45%14 081
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.56%13 014
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-2.66%10 216
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer