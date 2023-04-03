Alpha Financial Markets confirms new chief executive officer

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC - London-based asset management, wealth management and insurance consultancy firm - Confirms Luc Baque has been appointed chief executive officer, as previously announced in November. Replaces outgoing Euan Fraser, who remains as a strategic adviser. Baque was head of asset and wealth management prior to becoming CEO.

Current stock price: 427.50 pence, up 0.4%

12-month change: up 24%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

