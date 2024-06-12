Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC - specialist consultancy services to the financial services industry - Deadline for suitor Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd to announce firm bid intention extended by eight days to June 20.

Last month, it confirmed BridgePoint Advisers is considering a cash offer. Alpha Financial had said Cinven Ltd is also "considering a possible offer", but has not yet submitted any indicative proposal.

Current stock price: 410.00 pence

12-month change: down 13%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

