Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Group International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPH   GB00BF1TM596

ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ALPH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:06:20 2023-05-10 am EDT
2275.00 GBX   -0.22%
05:07aAlpha International : launches fund finance business, led by Adam Heaysman
PU
03/22Genel narrows loss; NAHL led by Personal Injury arm
AN
03/22Earnings Flash (ALPH.L) ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL Reports FY22 EPS GBX83.80
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha International : launches fund finance business, led by Adam Heaysman

05/10/2023 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Alpha launches fund finance business, led by Adam Heaysman

10.05.2023

Alpha is pleased to announce the launch of a new fund finance intermediary offering as part of its growing range of solutions for the alternative investment market.

The global fund finance market is sizeable and growing, with funds typically borrowing from bank and non-bank lenders via short-term revolving credit facilities in order to optimise liquidity and returns throughout key stages in their fund's lifecycles.

Accessing fund finance is typically a time-consuming and resource-intensive process, and with an eco-system of over 200 bank and non-bank lenders globally, securing the right lender on the best possible terms can be a daunting task for fund managers. Furthermore, even once a lender has been identified, the process of structuring a loan, agreeing and underwriting terms, engaging legal teams, and onboarding is significant, with management estimating that, end-to-end, the process can take over 300 man-hours per facility whilst also incurring significant costs.

Alpha's solution aims to overcome these challenges by providing borrowers with a better way to access and manage their fund financing. By leveraging the team's experience and Alpha's technology, Alpha will provide an end-to-end 'modular' service, tailored to each borrower's specific requirements. This will include matching and introducing them to the right lenders, all the way through to helping structure their ideal funding product and overseeing the execution of their facility.

Lenders meanwhile will benefit from fast access to a large and growing pool of pre-qualified borrowers and streamlined administration of their loans, with the Group already holding relationships with over 800 fund managers through its existing origination engine.

The fund finance team will operate from Alpha's new alternative banking HQ in Paddington, London and is being led by Adam Heaysman (MD, Debt Structuring) who joins the company with over 25 years' experience in private equity and fund finance, the last eight of which have been as Director and co-founder of the Fund Finance division of Raiffeisen Bank International, AG. By combining Adam's experience in fund finance with Alpha's strong track record of origination and technological innovation in the alternative investment industry, the team will provide a fund finance intermediary business that provides more effective access and administration of the fund finance market for all participants.

Speaking on the solution, Sam Marsh, Managing Director of Institutional, said:

"From our time working in the alternative investment industry, we've become increasingly aware that, whilst there is strong appetite from borrowers and lenders for fund finance, there is also considerable difficulty and complexity involved in bringing the two together. Given the diversity of borrowing needs, we also realised that it's not possible for one provider to cater for everyone adequately and independently. With that in mind, the idea of creating a solution for connecting the right borrowers with the right lenders and streamlining the entire process was born. With Adam and the team's experience in the fund finance market, combined with Alpha's scale and expertise, we're now in an excellent position to make this happen."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpha Group International plc published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC
05:07aAlpha International : launches fund finance business, led by Adam Heaysman
PU
03/22Genel narrows loss; NAHL led by Personal Injury arm
AN
03/22Earnings Flash (ALPH.L) ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL Reports FY22 EPS GBX83.80
MT
03/22Earnings Flash (ALPH.L) ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL Posts FY22 Revenue GBP98.3M
MT
03/22Alpha Group International plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/22Alpha Group International plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03/01Future FinTech Group Acquires Alpha International Securities Subsidiaries
MT
01/18TRADING UPDATES: Triad hails recovery; Alpha Group profit tops outlook
AN
01/18Alpha Group Projects 27% Surge In FY22 Revenue On Forex Risk Management Growth
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 169 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 988 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,83x
EV / Sales 2024 5,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Alpha Group International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 280,00 GBX
Average target price 2 535,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Managers and Directors
Morgan James Tillbrook Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clive Ian Kahn Non-Executive Chairman
Lisa Jane Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
Vijaykumar Champaklal Thakrar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC23.24%1 246
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.2.49%37 965
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.19%18 916
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.26%16 711
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.32.81%15 897
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED25.17%12 745
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer