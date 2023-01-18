Advanced search
    ALPH   GB00BF1TM596

ALPHA GROUP INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ALPH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:08:23 2023-01-18 am EST
1821.50 GBX   +0.08%
09:56aTRADING UPDATES: Triad hails recovery; Alpha Group profit tops outlook
AN
03:14aAlpha Group Projects 27% Surge In FY22 Revenue On Forex Risk Management Growth
MT
02:00aAlpha Group International plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
TRADING UPDATES: Triad hails recovery; Alpha Group profit tops outlook

01/18/2023 | 09:56am EST
(Alliance news) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

--------

Alpha Group International PLC - London-based provider of financial solutions - Expects 2022 revenue to increase by 27% to about GBP98 million, up from GBP77.5 million a year ago. Expects operating profit to be in line with expectations and pretax profit to be ahead. "These results have been achieved alongside increased investment in our people, infrastructure, and technology, in particular within our Alternative Banking Solutions division, where client demand continues to exceed our expectations," it explains.

--------

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC - Alva, Scotland-based diagnostics company - Expects lower-than-expected revenue and significant back-end phasing of orders in financial 2023, but a stronger opening order book for financial 2024. Notes "several headwinds" impacting its ability to fulfil orders ahead of year-end on March 31. Says its current order book is GBP2.5 million, and further orders are expected, but says a number of orders will move into financial 2024. Full-year revenue from the Health & Nutrition business is now expected between GBP7.5 million to GBP8.0 million for the year ended March 31. This will result in a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing operations of around GBP1.0 million, Omega explains.

--------

STM Group PLC - London-based cross border financial services provider - Expects 2022 revenue to be GBP24.1 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to be no less than GBP3.2 million, with pretax profit to be not less than GBP1.7 million. "New business for the second half of the year remained steady albeit slower than anticipated, particularly within the personal pensions and life assurance business, and measures are being implemented to address this," it adds.

--------

Triad Group PLC - Godalming, England-based software and consultancy - Notes the "speed and vigour" of its recovery from "extraordinary" delays experienced for months during the summer of 2022. The Says it is now looking forward to a "very strong" fourth quarter. This will also likely be the basis for a "successful" following year.

--------

Crimson Tide PLC - Tunbridge Wells-based software developer - Says full-year revenue will exceed GBP5.3 million, up 30% from GBP4.1 million a year ago. "It is pleasing that the increased performance at the top line will result in a smaller-than-expected loss at the Ebitda level, despite the deployment of investment capital in marketing and growth," it says. Expects pretax loss to be smaller than expected due to "the enhanced sales figures and our decision to be cautious in marketing spend in the second half".

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

