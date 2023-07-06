Carmell Therapeutics Merger With Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (Nasdaq: ALPA) July 6, 2023

Rajiv Shukla

Chairman & CEO, Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Executive Chairman of "New Carmell"

• 4-time public company CEO, since 2013

• Served as Director on the Boards of 14 companies

• Raised $500+ million via IPO+PIPE as CEO since 2017

• Closed ~$65 billion in healthcare acquisitions at Pfizer and investment career at Morgan Stanley Investment Management & Citi Venture Capital International

• Conducted 45+ healthcare equity investments including multiple roll-ups/control investments

• Began career at the Boston Consulting Group

• Bachelors in Pharmaceutics, Indian Institute of Technology

• Masters in Healthcare Management, Harvard University

Randy Hubbell

President & CEO, Carmell Therapeutics

Chief Executive Officer of "New Carmell"

• Former Chief Commercial Officer at Cardiva Medical

• Worldwide Vice President, Strategic Marketing, J&J Biosurgery. Expanded sales footprint from 10 to 30 countries resulting in 60% sales growth over 2008-13

• Worldwide Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, Pain Therapeutics and Cardiology, J&J

• Launch leader at Cordis, J&J, for the first drug-eluting stent, CYPHER, that achieved $1 billion in US sales within 8 months of launch

• Previously at Boston Scientific and IBM

• Bachelors in Engineering from Tulane University

• Masters in Business Administration from Loyola University

BACKGROUND 1. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: ALPA) and Carmell Therapeutics announced the execution of a definitive Merger Agreement on January 4, 2023 2. Shareholder Vote to consider the Merger is scheduled for July 11, 2023 for shareholders as of Record Date of June 20, 2023 3. Redemption deadline is July 7, 2023 4. Carmell is developing Allogeneic PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) technology based on original science conducted at Carnegie Mellon University 5. Carmell's R&D programs are focused on two verticals: • Orthopedics • Soft tissue 6. Through a combination of in-house R&D, rollups and business development, we plan to build a leading player in Aesthetics and Orthopedics 2

CARMELL INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS 1. Platform product with multiple therapeutic applications 2. Clinical proof of concept from Phase II trial 3. Fast Track designation granted by the US FDA for Phase 2 candidate 4. 21 issued patents valid until 2031 5. Deeply experienced team with shared experience at Johnson & Johnson 6. Attractive valuation relative to other Phase II biotech companies 7. Numerous valuation inflection points before market launch 3

CARMELL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM: Allogeneic Pooled PRP Carmell Allogeneic PRP Potential Benefits of Carmell PRP • Pooled plasma from healthy volunteers • Ready to use. Projected shelf life of 1-2 years potentially delivers better platelet counts vs • Bioactive for weeks at application site a patient's own platelets • No need to draw blood from patient in • 13 release tests that assure lot-to-lot clinical setting consistency including 3 potency assays • No need to train staff in PRP extraction • Novel cross-linker to drive sustained release of growth factors • Lower potential for process variability. Deliver growth factors consistently (i.e. PDGF, • Barriers to entry: 21 issued patent protection VEGF, EGF, FGF, IGF, etc.) and manufacturing know-how Potential Applications of Carmell PRP • Soft Tissue • Androgenetic Alopecia • Skin rejuvenation (cosmeceutical) • Active soft tissue repair • Orthopedic • FDA clearance to initiate 2nd Phase 2 trial (HEAL II) for Healing Tibia Fractures with IM (Intermedullary) Rodding 4

CARMELL PRODUCT PIPELINE

Development

Applications Indication Comments

Stage

HEAL II (Healing Enhanced & Accelerated in Long-bone Tibia Fracture Healing fracture), FDA indicated study may proceed under existing Phase II

(FDA Fast Track Granted) IND. CRO agreements signed and study preparation on-going with site selection, IRB submissions, contracts.

Type C meeting with FDA completed, CRO agreements signed Phase II

Foot/Ankle Fusion and "amendment to existing IND" being prepared for preparation Orthopedic submission to FDA.

Interbody cage model with two month ex-vivo samples Spinal Fusion Preclinical completed with ongoing image analysis and histology First and second surgeries complete with planned ex-vivo Dental Bone Grafts Preclinical samples scheduled.

Actively working on module for MDR submission for a EU MDR Submission Submission potential class III medical device approval with the European (for Tibia Fracture) preparation Union.

Actively working with Key

Opinion Leaders and regulatory Androgenetic Alopecia Preclinical experts to finalize preclinical design.

Soft Tissue Two preclinical studies completed, radiation burn study and Chronic Wound Healing Preclinical skin flap model, with additional information on wound healing from HEAL I. Next preclinical study being planned.

• Orthopedic product: designated as combination product (allogeneic PRP + Î²TCP) regulated as a biologic in the US and is designated as a Class III Medical Device in the EU.

• Soft Tissue product: allogeneic PRP, regulated as a biologic in the US.

POSITIONING CARMELL FOR SUCCESS

Goal Strategy Rationale

Build skin & hair • Aesthetics: Alopecia and skin rejuvenation • Fragmented markets with mix of mid-sized and rejuvenation-Develop innovative products inhouse, smaller companies (e.g., Merz, InMode, market leader starting with Alopecia Establishment Labs, Beauty Health in aesthetics and MiMedix, Organogenesis, Integra in wound

- Roll-up commercial stage products and healing) companies

• • High unmet need for a differentiated, clinically Active soft tissue repair: diabetic foot proven technology in a mix of reimbursed and ulcers, burn injuries self-pay markets

- Acquire commercial stage products and • Potential for accelerating profitability companies

• Aesthetics Median EV/Revenue multiple is

- Expand label to additional indications much higher than MedTech Industry median Monetize • Out-license to big-MedTech after • Many large companies (Stryker, J&J, Zimmer technology establishing clinical efficacy Biomet, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Globus, platform in lead-Tibia fracture etc.) provide multiple pathways to the applications customer

- Spinal fusion

(e.g. Orthopedics, • Potential for non-dilutive cash infusion Sports medicine)-Foot/ankle fusion

• Mix of licensing models available

- Dental void filler

• Additional expansion opportunities available beyond the initial list

CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE: ACQUISITIONS & DEAL MAKING

Carmell THERAPEUTICS

ALPA Nasdaq listed

ALPA 100% Candy Merger Sub Carmell Therapeutics

New Ticker: CTCX 100% Carmell Therapeutics

CTCX 100% Carmell Therapeutics TargetCo 2 TargetCo 3

Target Evaluation

Merger Announced in Jan 2023

Merger Closing in mid-2023

Bolt-on Acquisitions Commercial Assets

Phase 2 trial for Tibia Fracture / FA Fusion Out-license to MedTech

Accelerate Alopecia R&D

Topical Skin Care R&D program

Bolt-on Acquisition

· Expand applications

· Enter new markets

NON-BINDING LOI TO ACQUIRE COMMERCIAL STAGE COMPANY

• Target manufactures and develops human allograft products for active soft tissue repair, aesthetics and orthopedic indications.

• Target's marketed products meet all criteria for regulation under section 361 of the PHS Act and 21 CFR part 1271 as affirmed by the FDA Tissue Reference Group (TRG).

• As of March 31, 2023, the Target had achieved ~$50 million in unaudited trailing 12-month ("TTM") net revenue and ~$5 million in unaudited TTM EBITDA from the sales of its products.

• During Q2, 2023:

• Two of the Target's products were added to CMS Part B Drug and Biological Average Sales Price pricing files

• Target became a preferred vendor via a national pricing contract with one of the top 3 largest group purchasing organizations serving over 1,500 hospitals in the United States.

• Per the terms of the LOI, the Target's shareholders will receive $65 million in Initial Equity Valuation at Closing (structured as $8 million in cash and $57 million in CTCX stock) plus up to $75 million in Milestone Equity Payments (structured as 12% cash and 88% in CTCX stock) linked with the achievement of revenue and business milestones.

• The Target's shareholders will be locked up for 12 months following closing.

8

SOFT TISSUE APPLICATIONS

US AESTHETICS MARKET IS GROWING RAPIDLY

~170 million

Consumers aged 20-65 (men and women)

~80 million

Addressable consumers with income>$50,000

~15 million

Have had an aesthetics procedure

Consumer Spending, $ billions

40 ~1 million ~6 million 37

Had skin tightening procedure Had injectables procedure

33

4 37

33 29

26 27 24

18 19 40

16 17

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027

Source: Medical Aesthetics is Resilient, Growing, And Attracting Investors. May 18, 2023, Boston Consulting Group

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS OF US AESTHETICS MARKET SHOWS GROWTH IN SMALL TICKET CONSUMMABLES Carmell TM THERAPEUTICS Medical Aesthetics Manufacturer Revenue, $ billion $2 $1 $2 $1 2017 $4 $2 $3 $1 2022 $7 $3 $3 $1 2027 Injectables Skin Care Energy-based Devices Breast Implants CAGR 2022-27 11% 9% 6% 2% Source: Medical Aesthetics is Resilient, Growing, And Attracting Investors. May 18, 2023, Boston Consulting Group 11

HAIR LOSS (ALOPECIA) IS A LARGE, RAPIDLY GROWING MARKET Carmell TM THERAPEUTICS Global Hair Transplant Market, $ billion1 28% CAGR $5.94 2018 $43.13 2026 35 million1 Men affected by alopecia in the US 250 million2 Men affected by alopecia in China Surgical Non-Surgical Procedure Types, 20181 Non-Surgical market share was bigger than Surgical procedures1 Adoption limited by high costs: average surgical transplant costs $16,000 Low- level Lasers PRP Stem Cell Therapy PRP segment had the largest market share of 38.0% in 20202 1. Hair Transplant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Gender (Male and Female) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Hair Transplant Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026. Fortune Business Insights 2. Hair Restoration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Follicular Unit Extraction, Follicular Unit Transplantation), By Therapy (Low-level Laser Therapy, Stem Cell Hair Restoration, Platelet-rich Plasma), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028. Grand View Research. 12

ALOPECIA IS ONE OF THE TOP UNMET NEEDS IN AESTHETICS Carmell TM THERAPEUTICS APRIL 2022 DERMATOLOGY TIMES Linda Scotum, Associate Editor Patients with androgenetic alopecia (AGA) want better treatment options, according to survey results presented at both the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference and 2022 Maui Derm Meeting* Some highlights of the poster* were: 64% of respondents indicated their hair loss had a negative impact on their lives. This negative impact was greatest for those with AGA onset within the past 3 years but was still prominent even for those living with the condition for more than 10 years. 56% of respondents stated they had never sought treatment for their hair loss while 19% of all subjects tried but did not continue. Reasons cited by both cohorts included poor efficacy or cost; uncertainty on how to seek treatment; or lack of concern with their condition. 74% of all respondents indicated they were either likely (44%) or extremely likely (31%) to request a new therapeutic approach to AGA described as an investigational in-office treatment. * Poster presentation demonstrating unmet treatment needs in androgenetic alopecia at 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference and 2022 Maui Derm Meeting. Follica, Inc. January 19, 2022. 13

WHAT IS ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA (AGA) • Androgenetic alopecia (AGA), or hair loss mediated by the presence of the androgen dihydrotestosterone, is the most common form of alopecia in men and women1 • Almost all persons have some degree of AGA2. The hair loss usually begins between the ages of 12 and 40 years and is frequently insufficient to be noticed. • Visible hair loss occurs in ~50% of all persons by the age of 50 years3 • Prevalence and severity increases with age although those with early onset typically have more rapid balding progression • Differences in common pattern and incidence of balding exist, but we see this condition across most racial/ethnic groups as demonstrated by studies from the United States, Norway, Australia, Nigeria and China • Other disorders include alopecia areata, telogen effluvium, cicatricial alopecia, and traumatic alopecia 1. Alopecia in Women. C. CAROLYN THIEDKE, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina 2. Dawber RP, Van Neste D. Alopecia areata. In: Dawber PRP. Hair and scalp disorders: common presenting signs, differential diagnosis, and treatment. Philadelphia: Lippincott, 1995:41-138. 3. Price VH. Treatment of hair loss. N Engl J Med 1999;341:964-73 14

CURRENT AGA TREATMENTS Carmell THERAPEUTICS Marketed AGA treatments : Prescription medications Over-the-counter medications Topical medications (prostaglandin analogs) Hair restoration surgery Low-Level Lasers Platelet-rich plasma Finasteride (Propecia®) Minoxidil (Rogaine®) Bimatoprost for eye lashes (Latisse®) Transplants Laser HairMax® Autologous - original clinical use when launched - Benign enlarged prostate Severe Hypertension • Glaucoma • Ocular hypertension More than $3.5 billion in annual US sales 15

MINOXIDIL IS THE GOLD STANDARD FOR TREATING AGA Minoxidil and its use in hair disorders: a review Drug Design, Development and Therapy 2019, Poonkiat Suchonwanit, Sasima Thammarucha, Kanchana Leerunyakul First introduced in the 1970's as an oral medicine for severe hypertension Meta-analysis of multiple human studies showed that 2% or 5% topical minoxidil resulted in an increase in hair density versus placebo. Robust results demonstrated in FDA approved indications of Androgenetic Alopecia and Female-pattern hair loss (not in Alopecia Areata or in Chemotherapy-induced alopecia) Finasteride (Propecia) is FDA approved for AGA but frequent side effects* related to male sexual dysfunction and gynecomastia/feminization were observed * Finasteride drug profile on MayoClinic.org CarmellTM THERAPEUTICS 16

PRP OUTPERFORMED MINOXIDIL IN CLINICAL STUDIES "PRP procedures had the largest share in aesthetic procedures for the last year and accounted for 58.1% of the total number of treatments. PRP has also shown promising results for hair rejuvenation and regrowth. It sends signals to the body which promotes the hair growth cycle. Injecting the platelet-rich plasma in the head can increase the number of individual hair strands and enhance their thickness as well. The results can be achieved safely and without having expensive procedures performed either." A Study to Compare the Efficacy of Platelet-rich Plasma and Minoxidil Therapy for the Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia 6-month randomized human clinical trial: Group A/PRP vs Group B/Minoxidil. 1. Group A/PRP had better outcomes than Group B/Minoxidil when measured by global photography. 2. 87.5% in Group A/PRP were satisfied with the appearance of hair on the top of the head compared to 37.7% in Group B/Minoxidil. 3. P value was found to be highly significant (0.004) In addition, a comparison of platelet counts in PRP was done, to test whether a clinical correlation existed between platelet concentration and clinical improvement. Patients with a higher platelet count in PRP had a much better clinical improvement compared to patients with a low platelet count in PRP. Source: Aesthetic Trends in 2019 & 2018: According to the IAPAM, International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine Source: International Journal of Trichology v.11(2); Mar-Apr 2019 PMC6463452 Kuldeep Verma, Gita Ram Tegta, Ghanshyam Verma, Mudita Gupta, Ajeet Negi, and Reena Sharma Note: All references to PRP on this slide refer to autologous PRP, not Carmell R&D candidate 17

MULTIPLE GROWTH FACTORS INVOLVED IN HAIR GROWTH PRP Delivers These Growth Factors Stimulates dermal mesenchyme growth Induces & maintains anagen phase Promotes revascularization Improves hair growth & size Stimulates epithelial & fibroblast mitosis Improves anagen rate Slows apoptosis, stimulates follicular keratinocytes Stimulates papilla cell proliferation Plays key role in hair follicle apoptosis cycle PDGF VEGF EGF IGF FGF TGFß-1 MAK & CHAN. DEVDIN 1996. RINALDI ET AL. FORUM 2007. WEGER & SCHLAKE. JINVESTDERM 2005. YANO ET AL. JCLININVEST 2001. AMGAR & BOHANNA. PRIMEJ 2015. BOTCHKAREVA ET AL. JINVESTDERM 2006. GARG & MANCHANDA. STEMCELLINVESTIG 2017. GONZALEZ ET AL. REGENMED 2017. 18

HAIR GROWTH OBSERVED IN CLINICAL TRIAL WITH PRP (I) Carmell TM THERAPEUTICS The Effect of Platelet-Rich Plasma in Hair Regrowth: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial. Stem Cells Transl Med. 2015 Nov; 4(11): 1317-1323. Pietro Gentile 20 patients: 10 received placebo 10 received autologous PRP once a month for 3 months Change after 14 weeks of last dose: PRP Treated Placebo Hair count 37.5% -3.5% Hair density (no/cm2) 28.5% 2.3% Terminal hair density (no/cm2) 26.9% -3.6% Note: Clinical study conducted using autologous PRP not Carmell R&D candidate 19

HAIR GROWTH OBSERVED IN CLINICAL TRIAL WITH PRP (II) Carmell TM THERAPEUTICS Evaluating the Efficacy of Different Platelet-Rich Plasma Regimens for Management of Androgenetic Alopecia: A Single-Center, Blinded, Randomized Clinical Trial, 2018, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, Amelia K. Hausauer & Derek H. Jones 40 patients assigned to autologous PRP treatment groups: Total 4 treatments with monthly sessions plus a booster 3 months later Total 2 treatments at baseline plus 3 months later Change after 6 months vs. Baseline: 4 treatments 2 treatments Hair count 29.5% 13.1% Hair Shaft Caliber (microns) 31.1% 26.7% Highly Satisfied/Satisfied 85% 78.9% Folliscope images (A) Baseline: pre-treatment (B) 6 months post-treatment Note: Clinical study conducted using autologous PRP not Carmell R&D candidate 20

POOLED PRP OUTPERFORMED AUTOLOGOUS PRP IN TREATING AGA IN COMPARATIVE CLINICAL TRIAL Carmell ™THERAPEUTICS Comparison of the Efficacy of Homologous and Autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) for Treating Androgenic Alopecia Aesth Plast Surg. 2017, Bilsev Ince 60 patients assigned to treatment groups who received 4 injections in a year at baseline +1, 2, and 6 months: • Group 1: autologous PRP • Group 2: autologous PRP activated with calcium chloride • Group 3: pooled (homologous) PRP Increase in hair density Autologous PRP Activated Autologous PRP Pooled Homologous PRP 2nd month 11.2% 8.1% 16.1% 6th month 26.1% 12.5% 36.4% 12 months 32.4% 20.8% 41.8% p-value 0.032 0.041 0.009 p-values below 0.05 means statistically significant Note: Clinical study conducted using autologous and pooled PRP not Carmell R&D candidate

orthopedic applications

PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL (HEAL I) SUMMARY: TIBIA FRACTURES Study Design Study Results • Double arm (20 treatment/10 control) Carmell: 14 Control: 7 • Prospective, randomized, multi-center Test Parameters patients patients Patient Population Mean # of cortices w/ • Open tibia fractures 2.64 1.33 >75% bridging • Highly co-morbid population (e.g., 70% smokers) Composite* • 70% most severe injuries* with significant 36% 0% soft tissue compromise (x-Ray & clinical) 1+ infections at 25% 100% injury type 12 months * Gustilo Open Fracture Grade Classification: Healing at 30 days 36% 0% IIIA High Energy -Severe, crushing soft tissue injury or -High degree of contamination or * % of Pts. mRUST > 13 + Full Weight Bearing + Lack of Tenderness -Moderate-severe bone comminution mRUST (Radiology Union Scale for Tibia Fractures 4-16), over 90% of surgeons believe 13 or greater to represent healing IIIB High Energy -Severe loss of soft tissue coverage -Typically requiring a soft tissue flap for wound coverage-+/- High degree of contamination-+/- Moderate-severe bone comminution 23

PHASE II STUDY (HEAL II) Target Open Tibia Fractures with IM Rodding Study Rationale SOC + application of Bone Healing Accelerant vs. SOC alone Key Results and Primary endpoints: Same composite endpoint as HEAL I (180-dayx-ray + clinical) Design Elements • One-yearfollow-up • Enrollment anticipated for 18 months Secondary endpoints • Infection reduction • Soft tissue healing • Patient-reported outcomes Adaptive design, target of 220 pts at 20-point treatment effect (HEAL I had 36-point effect) Upgrades from HEAL I • 100% increase in upper limit of volume of study material (9g vs 4.5g) • Frozen product with 2x higher growth factor count 24

FOOT & ANKLE FUSION PROGRAM Clinical Need: Carmell ™THERAPEUTICS Deterioration of cartilage between the bones in the foot and ankle due to age, injury or disease Standard of Care: • Fusion surgery - remove the cartilage and fuse the two ends of the bone together utilizing hardware such as pins, screws and/or plates. • Depending on severity, patient co-morbidities and the distance between the bones, the "gap" may need to be filled with a "bone void filler" that can be autologous bone (from a separate anatomical site of the patient such as their hip), a low technology solution such as demineralized bone or the use of a biologic (Augment® by Stryker). Status of Carmell Program: FDA has agreed to • F/A Fusion similar in healing process as tibia fracture • Carmell to submit a "New Protocol Amendment Under Existing IND" • Study Design Synopsis for Phase II study utilizing BHA • 60 patients (2:1 randomization) • 6-month primary endpoint composite endpoint (clinical endpoint plus CT scan) • Enrollment estimated to be 6 months Reasons To Believe: • BHA has consistently been effective in accelerating & enhancing bone healing in multiple efficacy preclinical models plus results from our Phase 2 study in tibia fractures • Augment® (Stryker) has shown some effectiveness on fusion rates but delivers only one growth factor (rPDGF) plus ßTCP - whereas, BHA has a multitude of growth factors plus ßTCP

PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL SUMMARY: FOOT & ANKLE FUSION Bone Healing Accelerant (BHA) versus Autologous Bone Grafting (ABG) for Hindfoot or Ankle Arthrodesis Proposed Study Design Study Design (FDA feedback on synopsis Nov 2022) • Full protocol under development To evaluate the preliminary safety and efficacy of BHA compared to ABG in the treatment of patients • Prospective, randomized, multi-center Objective undergoing hindfoot or ankle arthrodesis and who • Double arm, approx. 60 pts, 2:1 randomization require supplementary grafting. • ~10 sites Duration 12 months Patient Population (to be finalized) • Ankle and/or foot fusion procedures To evaluate the ability of BHA to create a successful Primary fusion in patients undergoing hindfoot or ankle • 18 to 65 years Success arthrodesis and who require supplementary grafting at • Few limits on diabetes ( 20mm on Fusion 100mm scale) Key 2. Improvement in PRO scores to include: Foot and Tibial Foot/Ankle BHA Mechanism of Action Secondary Ankle Ability Measure- Activities of Daily Living Fracture Arthrodesis Endpoint Subscale Bleeding bone environment Yes Yes 3. Proportion of primary surgical site incisions healed Cellular Healing Cascade Yes Yes at 24 days Intrinsic to stability of bone No No Stabilized using hardware Yes Yes Key Safety Incidence of any surgical site infection up to 24 weeks Fill voids & gaps between bones Yes Yes Endpoint and up to 52 weeks 26

US/EU REGULATORY PATHWAY

• Current Status: FDA clearance of HEAL II trial

US (BLA/CBER) -

• FDA has agreed to CMC plan

Combination Product

• Clinical protocol approved

EU Class III • Current Status: Clinical Trial Applications underway Medical Device • MDR application for CE mark in development

• ISO 13485 audit successfully completed

27

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW 28

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Transaction Structure

Capitalization & Use of Proceeds

Transaction Timeline

Post-Closing

Carmell pre-money valuation of $150M

Sponsor and Carmell insiders locked up for 12 months from Closing irrespective of stock price

ALPA founder will forfeit 50% of Class B Founder Shares if $11.50 stock price target is not achieved for at least 20 days out of any 30 days over the next 5 years

Market capitalization of ~$328M*

Proceeds used to repay debt and advance product development

Definitive Business Combination announced on January 4, 2023

Shareholder vote set for July 11, 2023 for holders (record date of June 20, 2023)

Redemption deadline is July 7, 2023

Combined company will be renamed Carmell Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTCX)

Rajiv Shukla will serve as Executive Chairman and Randy Hubbell will serve as CEO.

* Pro forma analysis assumes $10.00 price and no redemptions from Trust. 50% of Class B Founder Shares linked to achievement of $11.50 price target

TRANSACTION TERMS

Sources*, $M

Carmell Equity Rollover $150 ALPA Trust $154

Total Sources $304

Uses*, $M

Carmell Equity Rollover $150 Cash to Balance Sheet $148 Transaction Expenses $6 Total Sources $304

Enterprise Value*

Shares, million 32.84 Share price $10.00 Equity Value, $M $328.4 Net Cash, $M $148.0 Enterprise Value, $M $180.4

Carmell holders 46%

Class A 48% holders 6% Class B holders

* Pro forma analysis assumes $10.00 price and no redemptions from Trust. 50% of Class B Founder Shares linked to achievement of $11.50 price target

