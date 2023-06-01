Advanced search
    A4N   AU0000033060

ALPHA HPA LIMITED

(A4N)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:09 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.9350 AUD   -6.50%
07:46aExplosives maker Orica looks to expand into battery chemicals
RE
05/02Alpha HPA Limited Appoints Rob Williamson as an Executive Director
CI
05/01Bell Potter rates A4N as Speculative Buy
AQ
Explosives maker Orica looks to expand into battery chemicals

06/01/2023 | 07:46am EDT
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Explosives maker Orica plans to expand into supplying chemicals to help purify metals for use in the rapidly growing battery sector, looking at acquisitions and developing its own business, its CEO said on Thursday.

The push comes amid concerns that Australia, while looking to reap more value from its mineral wealth in the energy transition, does not yet have chemicals makers to support a processing industry to supply battery manufacturers.

"My ambition is to get access to a portfolio of mining chemicals that help in the extraction and purification of future facing commodities," Sanjeev Gandhi told media after speaking at an industry lunch.

"There's a lot of chemistry that goes into copper purification, nickel purification, lithium ... to convert ore into usable product is all chemistry. And that chemistry is what I'm really looking for in terms of growing my portfolio."

Orica is looking both at developing and acquiring those businesses, he said, in chemicals that do not compete with its mining customers.

Gandhi, who has helmed the world's biggest explosives maker for the past two years, worked for 26 years at German chemicals giant BASF, which has a battery materials business.

As the world's battery supply chains take shape, Australia needs to focus on what it does best, Gandhi said.

"If we pretended that we were to catch up and start making batteries here, I think we're kidding ourselves. But what we can do is go a step further. From extracting the ore to purifying it and putting it in saleable form."

Orica also wants to grow in North America working with Alpha HPA, an Australian company that makes high purity aluminium products for applications including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

"The environmental footprint of that technology has to be zero, otherwise automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) will not touch them," Gandhi said.

Orica supplies reagents to Alpha HPA.

"We could scale this up as time goes on, but they need now to get these commercial negotiations with the automotive industry going first."

Alpha HPA, which also makes products used in low-carbon LED lighting and high-power semi-conductors, is preparing for a phased expansion, Managing Director Rimas Kairaitis said in an emailed request for comment.  

"Alpha looks forward to working with Orica on future expansions," he said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sonali Paul)

By Melanie Burton


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHA HPA LIMITED -6.50% 0.935 Delayed Quote.56.25%
BASF SE 0.71% 44.725 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
ORICA LIMITED -0.39% 15.23 Delayed Quote.1.53%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.76% 144.0742 Real-time Quote.-4.70%
TOPIX INDEX 0.88% 2149.29 Delayed Quote.12.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 3,00 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
Net income 2023 -10,0 M -6,47 M -6,47 M
Net cash 2023 14,0 M 9,06 M 9,06 M
P/E ratio 2023 -76,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 858 M 555 M 555 M
EV / Sales 2023 281x
EV / Sales 2024 75,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart ALPHA HPA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha HPA Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA HPA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,00 AUD
Average target price 1,31 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rimas Kairaitis Managing Director & Director
Peter James Nightingale Chief Financial Officer & Director
Norman Alfred Seckold Chairman
Rob Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Justin Charles Werner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA HPA LIMITED56.25%555
NORSK HYDRO ASA-8.51%12 236
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED4.22%11 693
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.12%10 926
ALCOA CORPORATION-30.24%5 659
SHENZHEN KEDALI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.99%4 192
