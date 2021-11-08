Log in
    A4N   AU0000033060

ALPHA HPA LIMITED

(A4N)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation to Investors and Webcast Details

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

The Manager Companies - ASX Limited

ASX: A4N

20 Bridge Street

ASX Announcement

Sydney NSW 2000

9 November 2021

(28 pages)

PRESENTATION TO INVESTORS AND WEBCAST

DETAILS

Attached is a presentation, which is being presented by Alpha HPA Limited's Managing Director, Mr Rimas Kairaitis, to investors at 11.00am today.

Investors can register to watch a webcast of the presentation, which will also be followed by a Q&A session, the details for which are as follows:

For further information, please contact:

Rimas Kairaitis

Cameron Peacock

Managing Director

Investor Relations & Business Development

rkairaitis@alphaHPA.com.au

cpeacock@alphaHPA.com.au

+61 (0) 408 414 474

+61 (0) 439 908 732

Alpha HPA Limited | ABN 79 106 879 690 | Level 2, 66 Hunter Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: +61 2 9300 3310 | Facsimile: +61 2 9221 6333 | www.alphahpa.com.au

Cautionary Statement​

The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) referred to in this presentation has been undertaken to assess the technical and financial viability of the HPA First project. The DFS is based on the material assumptions about the availability of funding and the pricing received for HPA. While the Company considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the outcomes indicated by this DFS will be achieved. To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the DFS, additional funding will be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of the Company's existing shares. It is also possible that the Company could pursue other

'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial

sale or joint venture of the HPA First project. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company's proportionate ownership of the HPA First project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the DFS.

Forward Looking Statements​

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of the Company. These forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are subject to change without notice and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements

are provided as a general guide only and there can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. Neither the Company, nor any other person, give any representation, warranty, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement

will actually occur. In particular, those forward- looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of the Company. A number

of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward looking statements. Investors should consider the forward looking statements contained in this DFS in light of those disclosures.​

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sales of shares in any jurisdiction. The presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such

jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply to their own jurisdiction as a failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction. This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without considering the recipients investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular

investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities' transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. To the fullest extent of the law, Alpha HPA Limited, its officers, employees, agents and advisors do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinion, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from the announcement arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted​.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alpha HPA Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
