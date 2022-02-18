Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMR   US0207641061

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.

(AMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Metallurgical Resources : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 7 (opens in new window)

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Alpha to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 7

BRISTOL, Tenn., February 18, 2022 - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The company also expects to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 7. Participating on the call will be Alpha's chair and chief executive officer, David Stetson; president and chief financial officer, Andy Eidson; executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jason Whitehead; and executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Dan Horn.

The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 844-200-6205 (domestic toll-free) or 929-526-1599 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time. Please use the access code 475225 to join the call.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release or

elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this press release may not occur.

- ### -

Disclaimer

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.
08:12aALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Re..
PU
08:01aAlpha to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 7
PR
02/03B. Riley Lifts Alpha Metallurgical Resources' PT to $92 from $77 Amid Sharp Rise in Met..
MT
01/28Alpha Metallurgical Resources Names Dan Horn Chief Commercial Officer
MT
01/28ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES : Promotes Dan Horn to EVP and Chief Commercial Officer (ope..
PU
01/26Alpha Promotes Dan Horn to EVP and Chief Commercial Officer
PR
01/26Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Promotes Dan Horn to EVP and Chief Commercial Offic..
CI
2021ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
2021Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Enters into Second Amended and Restated Asset-Based..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 156 M - -
Net income 2021 256 M - -
Net Debt 2021 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 609 M 1 609 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 87,42 $
Average target price 92,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Stetson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Andrew Eidson President & Chief Financial Officer
Jason E. Whitehead Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger L. Nicholson Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Albert E. Ferrara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.43.19%1 609
SHANXI MEIJIN ENERGY CO.,LTD.-11.03%9 728
CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.21.37%1 816
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.20.61%1 594
SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED-11.36%1 516
RAMACO RESOURCES, INC.12.35%674