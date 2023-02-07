Alpha MOS : BOYDSense (an Alpha MOS subsidiary), selected among the 12 most innovative French Medtech by the National Union of the Medical Technology Industry (SNITEM)

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

Toulouse, February 7th 2023, 18h

BOYDSense (an Alpha MOS subsidiary), selected among the 12 most

innovative French Medtech by the National Union of the Medical Technology

Industry (SNITEM)

BOYDSense SAS, subsidiary of Alpha MOS (Euronext Paris, ISIN : FR0013421286 ALNEO), has been selected by a jury from the National Union of the Medical Technology Industry (SNITEM) in ordert o participate to the 8th edition of the start-upsday, organized on April 4th at la Cité des Sciences. This event brings together all start-upsrelated to Medtech and awards, at the end of a day of conferences and workshops, a jury prize and a public prize, among 12 start- ups.

BOYDSense's flagship innovation is Lassie, a non-invasive platform for monitoring blood glucose levels through breath analysis for people with diabetes. This method replaces fingertip micropuncture and transforms chronic disease monitoring with a painless, reliable and compact device.

We are very proud that our solution will be honored on this day, as it makes a significant difference in the lives of people with diabetes. The health and comfort of people suffering from chronic diseases are at the heart of our priorities. Lassie will be presented to the Medtech community on April 4th » said Ben Delhey, CEO of BOYDSense.

The 12 start-ups were selected according to four criteria :

The potential of the solution,

The potential of the target market,

The quality of the team,

The proposed business plan.

About BOYDSense

BOYDSense, SAS is a medical technology company developing an affordable, non-invasive health monitoring platform to measure various biomarkers via exhaled air.

BOYDSense's first product in development, named Lassie™ is a device that allows people with diabetes to accurately measure blood glucose values without pain. The BOYDSense platform will also allow patients and healthcare professionals to use the breath analyzer as a non- invasive way to detect and monitor diseases such as cancer, obesity, asthma, etc.

BOYDSense is a subsidiary of Alpha MOS, leader in sensory analysis.

More information : www.boydsense.com.

