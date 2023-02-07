Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alpha MOS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALNEO   FR0013421286

ALPHA MOS

(ALNEO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28:01 2023-02-07 am EST
2.090 EUR   -1.65%
03:29pAlpha Mos : BOYDSense (an Alpha MOS subsidiary), selected among the 12 most innovative French Medtech by the National Union of the Medical Technology Industry (SNITEM)
PU
2022Alpha Mos : BOYDSense awarded by the DCB Innovation Challenge 2022 Expert Jury
PU
2022Alpha MOS S.A. announced that it has received €3 million in funding from NextStage AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha MOS : BOYDSense (an Alpha MOS subsidiary), selected among the 12 most innovative French Medtech by the National Union of the Medical Technology Industry (SNITEM)

02/07/2023 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

Toulouse, February 7th 2023, 18h

BOYDSense (an Alpha MOS subsidiary), selected among the 12 most

innovative French Medtech by the National Union of the Medical Technology

Industry (SNITEM)

BOYDSense SAS, subsidiary of Alpha MOS (Euronext Paris, ISIN : FR0013421286 ALNEO), has been selected by a jury from the National Union of the Medical Technology Industry (SNITEM) in ordert o participate to the 8th edition of the start-upsday, organized on April 4th at la Cité des Sciences. This event brings together all start-upsrelated to Medtech and awards, at the end of a day of conferences and workshops, a jury prize and a public prize, among 12 start- ups.

BOYDSense's flagship innovation is Lassie, a non-invasive platform for monitoring blood glucose levels through breath analysis for people with diabetes. This method replaces fingertip micropuncture and transforms chronic disease monitoring with a painless, reliable and compact device.

  • We are very proud that our solution will be honored on this day, as it makes a significant difference in the lives of people with diabetes. The health and comfort of people suffering from chronic diseases are at the heart of our priorities. Lassie will be presented to the Medtech community on April 4th » said Ben Delhey, CEO of BOYDSense.

The 12 start-ups were selected according to four criteria :

  • The potential of the solution,
  • The potential of the target market,
  • The quality of the team,
  • The proposed business plan.

About BOYDSense

BOYDSense, SAS is a medical technology company developing an affordable, non-invasive health monitoring platform to measure various biomarkers via exhaled air.

BOYDSense's first product in development, named Lassie™ is a device that allows people with diabetes to accurately measure blood glucose values without pain. The BOYDSense platform will also allow patients and healthcare professionals to use the breath analyzer as a non- invasive way to detect and monitor diseases such as cancer, obesity, asthma, etc.

BOYDSense is a subsidiary of Alpha MOS, leader in sensory analysis.

More information : www.boydsense.com.

This press release, and the information it contains, does not constitute a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for securities in France or in countries other than France.

1

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

About Alpha MOS

Alpha MOS (Euronext Paris, ISIN : FR0013421286 ALM, Code mnémonique : ALNEO) specialist in sensory analysis solutions, is the world leader in the development of electronic nose, tongue and eye for industrial use. Created in 1993, Alpha MOS is an international company with offices in France, China and the United States. It has installed more than 1300 instruments throughout the world, mainly in the food, beverage and packaging industries. Alpha MOS continuously invests in research and development to meet the needs of the markets and innovates to develop the consumer sensory analysis markets.

BOYDSense is a subsidiary of Alpha MOS, leader in sensory analysis. 

More information : www.alpha-mos.com

Company contacts

BOYDSense : Ben Delhey - CEO - +49 16 35 57 00 55

info@boydsense.com

Alpha MOS : Pierre Sbabo - CEO - +33 5 62 47 53 80

info@alpha-mos.com

Press contact

Lucas Rennesson - Mascaret - lucas.rennesson@mascaret.eu- +33 6 30 76 97 61

This press release, and the information it contains, does not constitute a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for securities in France or in countries other than France.

2

Disclaimer

Alpha Mos SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 20:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALPHA MOS
03:29pAlpha Mos : BOYDSense (an Alpha MOS subsidiary), selected among the 12 most innovative Fre..
PU
2022Alpha Mos : BOYDSense awarded by the DCB Innovation Challenge 2022 Expert Jury
PU
2022Alpha MOS S.A. announced that it has received €3 million in funding from NextStage..
CI
2022Alpha MOS S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Alpha Mos : Development acceleration booster for BOYDSense's breath analyser platform for ..
PU
2022Alpha MOS SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Alpha Mos : Ben Delhey appointed as CEO of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS
PU
2022ALPHA MOS : Nomination
CO
2022Alpha MOS SA(ENXTPA:ALNEO) dropped from CAC AllShares Index
CI
2022Alpha Mos : announces the appointment of three Senior Advisors to its Executive Board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 21,3 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart ALPHA MOS
Duration : Period :
Alpha MOS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA MOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,13 €
Average target price 2,70 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Sbabo Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Debains Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Laurent Samama Chairman
Pascale Piquemal Independent Director
Catherine Christiane Rollin-Lefevre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA MOS-8.01%23
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.63%227 039
DANAHER CORPORATION-0.63%192 089
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.17%87 986
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.82%68 264
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.82%63 361