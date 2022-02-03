Log in
    ALNEO   FR0013421286

ALPHA MOS

(ALNEO)
Alpha MOS : Ben Delhey appointed as CEO of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS

02/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Toulouse, February 03rd, 2022, 6 pm

Ben Delhey appointed as CEO of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS.

BOYDSense SAS, a subsidiary of Alpha MOS (EuroNext: ALNEO), is developing a miniaturized breath analysis platform to monitor chronic diseases, with a first application in diabetes. Today, BOYDSense is announcing the appointment of Ben Delhey as CEO of the company.

Ben Delhey has more than 20 years of senior management experience in the healthcare industry with a strong focus on medical devices and applications. He has been working with leading diabetes Medtech and Pharma companies such as Bayer-Ascencia, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson and LifeScan.

Ben Delhey is a specialist in launching new medical devices. During his career in Sales and Marketing, he has released more than 10 diabetes devices and applications which were distributed in more than 25 countries around the world. He was the commercial lead in implementing and executing the new diabetes category of algorithm-baseddrug-dosing advisors.

"I am honored by the position entrusted to me by the BOYDSense Supervisory Board. We are starting a new era in terms of technologies applied to diabetes. The last few years have been really dynamic with the release of brand-new innovations. The BOYDSense device will drastically improve the way patients with diabetes will measure their blood glucose level. This innovation will greatly facilitate the daily lives of patients with diabetes, allowing them to monitor their glucose levels in a gentler way.", commented Ben Delhey.

Anton Kittelberger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added : "With his extensive experience with global medical device companies, Ben is the perfect leader for BOYDSense. He launched many medical devices and has a strong network in the diabetes industry and with leading experts. Ben has the skills to accelerate the development of BOYDSense revolutionary breath analysis platform and to also commercialize it. Following endorsement by the Eurobiomed cluster and financial support from the European Union, the addition of Ben is another major milestone for BOYDSense."

Contacts:

Ben Delhey - CEO of BOYDSense SAS - www.boydsense.com- +49 163 557 0055

Gildas de la Monneraye - Mascaret DC - www.mascaret.eu - +33 (0)6 58 18 78 25

BOYDSense in short

BOYDSense SAS, a subsidiary of Alpha MOS (EuroNext: ALNEO), is developping a non invasive miniaturized breath analysis platform to monitor chronic diseases based on Volatiles organic compounds (VOC). The device, named Lassie, is covered by 16 patents and is currently going through its second clinical trial.

Alpha MOS in short

Alpha MOS (Euronext Paris, ISIN : FR0013421286 ALNEO), an expert in sensory analysis, the company is a global leader in the creation of electronic noses, tongues and eyes for industrial use. Founded in 1993, Alpha MOS is an international corporation with subsidiaries in France, China and the USA.

Disclaimer

Alpha Mos SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
