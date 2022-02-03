Alpha MOS : Ben Delhey appointed as CEO of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS

PRESS RELEASE

Toulouse, February 03rd, 2022, 6 pm

Ben Delhey appointed as CEO of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS.

BOYDSense SAS, a subsidiary of Alpha MOS (EuroNext: ALNEO), is developing a miniaturized breath analysis platform to monitor chronic diseases, with a first application in diabetes. Today, BOYDSense is announcing the appointment of Ben Delhey as CEO of the company.

Ben Delhey has more than 20 years of senior management experience in the healthcare industry with a strong focus on medical devices and applications. He has been working with leading diabetes Medtech and Pharma companies such as Bayer-Ascencia, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson and LifeScan.

Ben Delhey is a specialist in launching new medical devices. During his career in Sales and Marketing, he has released more than 10 diabetes devices and applications which were distributed in more than 25 countries around the world. He was the commercial lead in implementing and executing the new diabetes category of algorithm-baseddrug-dosing advisors.

"I am honored by the position entrusted to me by the BOYDSense Supervisory Board. We are starting a new era in terms of technologies applied to diabetes. The last few years have been really dynamic with the release of brand-new innovations. The BOYDSense device will drastically improve the way patients with diabetes will measure their blood glucose level. This innovation will greatly facilitate the daily lives of patients with diabetes, allowing them to monitor their glucose levels in a gentler way.", commented Ben Delhey.

Anton Kittelberger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added : "With his extensive experience with global medical device companies, Ben is the perfect leader for BOYDSense. He launched many medical devices and has a strong network in the diabetes industry and with leading experts. Ben has the skills to accelerate the development of BOYDSense revolutionary breath analysis platform and to also commercialize it. Following endorsement by the Eurobiomed cluster and financial support from the European Union, the addition of Ben is another major milestone for BOYDSense."