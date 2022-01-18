PRESS RELEASE

Toulouse, the 18th of January 2022, at 6 PM

Alpha MOS announces the appointment of three Senior Advisors to its

Executive Board.

Thorsten Koenig, Gordon Stretch and Rob Chester join the Alpha MOS Advisory Board to support the strategic growth of the company.

Thorsten Koenig has over 20 years of experience in the food industry. He has a proven track record in innovation management and led Research & Development teams globally. At Givaudan, one of the global top 3 flavor and fragrance companies, Thorsten held several senior positions in flavor research and led groups of sensory experts. He served as innovation director on the board of EIT Food, the largest pan-European partnership, specializing in setting up collaborative projects with a consumer-centric approach.

Gordon Stretch worked for almost 15 years at SPX Flow as Global Engineering Vice President. SPX Flow is an American company that provides project management expertise to industrial health and nutrition companies. The company is present in more than 140 countries and offers entrepreneurial assistance spaces: "Innovation and Design Centers". Gordon Strech has, as such, acquired an expertise in the technical realization of technological projects.

Rob Chester is a globally experienced Senior Executive in the food industry as well. He is now CEO of two businesses: Supply Chain In-sites and Ubloquity. Both are innovative new businesses that are disrupting the compliance and certification industry. Prior to this Rob was UK Managing Director for NSF International, which is an organization that facilitates the development of standards, product certification, testing, auditing, education, and risk management to public health and the environment. Prior to this Rob worked at Walmart for 13 years. In his last two roles he was Chief Compliance Officer in China and then ran Operations Compliance for the 5000 United States stores.

The company would like to thank and congratulate its three new Senior Advisors for this appointment: "At the start of the year, I am pleased to announce our collaboration with Thorsten, Gordon and Rob, three recognized experts in the food and flavor industry. », declares Pierre SBABO, CEO of Alpha MOS. "They will play a key role in advising us on the scientific and strategic development of Alpha MOS. We are counting on their expertise to achieve our ambitions for the years to come. "

Contacts :

Pierre Sbabo - CEO of Alpha MOS - www.alpha-mos.com - +33 (0)5 62 47 53 80

Gildas de la Monneraye - Dentsu Consulting - www.dentsuconsulting.fr - +33 (0)6 58 18 78 25

Alpha MOS in short