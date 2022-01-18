Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alpha MOS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALM   FR0013421286

ALPHA MOS

(ALM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha MOS : announces the appointment of three Senior Advisors to its Executive Board

01/18/2022 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Toulouse, the 18th of January 2022, at 6 PM

Alpha MOS announces the appointment of three Senior Advisors to its

Executive Board.

Thorsten Koenig, Gordon Stretch and Rob Chester join the Alpha MOS Advisory Board to support the strategic growth of the company.

Thorsten Koenig has over 20 years of experience in the food industry. He has a proven track record in innovation management and led Research & Development teams globally. At Givaudan, one of the global top 3 flavor and fragrance companies, Thorsten held several senior positions in flavor research and led groups of sensory experts. He served as innovation director on the board of EIT Food, the largest pan-European partnership, specializing in setting up collaborative projects with a consumer-centric approach.

Gordon Stretch worked for almost 15 years at SPX Flow as Global Engineering Vice President. SPX Flow is an American company that provides project management expertise to industrial health and nutrition companies. The company is present in more than 140 countries and offers entrepreneurial assistance spaces: "Innovation and Design Centers". Gordon Strech has, as such, acquired an expertise in the technical realization of technological projects.

Rob Chester is a globally experienced Senior Executive in the food industry as well. He is now CEO of two businesses: Supply Chain In-sites and Ubloquity. Both are innovative new businesses that are disrupting the compliance and certification industry. Prior to this Rob was UK Managing Director for NSF International, which is an organization that facilitates the development of standards, product certification, testing, auditing, education, and risk management to public health and the environment. Prior to this Rob worked at Walmart for 13 years. In his last two roles he was Chief Compliance Officer in China and then ran Operations Compliance for the 5000 United States stores.

The company would like to thank and congratulate its three new Senior Advisors for this appointment: "At the start of the year, I am pleased to announce our collaboration with Thorsten, Gordon and Rob, three recognized experts in the food and flavor industry. », declares Pierre SBABO, CEO of Alpha MOS. "They will play a key role in advising us on the scientific and strategic development of Alpha MOS. We are counting on their expertise to achieve our ambitions for the years to come. "

Contacts :

Pierre Sbabo - CEO of Alpha MOS - www.alpha-mos.com - +33 (0)5 62 47 53 80

Gildas de la Monneraye - Dentsu Consulting - www.dentsuconsulting.fr - +33 (0)6 58 18 78 25

Alpha MOS in short

Alpha MOS (Euronext Paris, ISIN : FR0013421286 ALM), an expert in sensory analysis, the company is a global leader in the creation of electronic noses, tongues and eyes for

industrial use. Founded in 1993, Alpha MOS is an international corporation with subsidiaries in

France, China and the USA.

Disclaimer

Alpha Mos SA published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 17:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA MOS
12:10pALPHA MOS : announces the appointment of three Senior Advisors to its Executive Board
PU
2021ALPHA MOS : announces that its MedTech subsidiary BOYDSense has been selected by the Europ..
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tencent, Vivo Energy, AT&T, Verizon, Petrobras...
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Experian, Roche, Activision, Amazon...
AX
2021ALPHA MOS : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 1.8 EUR for 5 existing shares
FA
2021ALPHA MOS : at the top of the international ranking of the Food & Beverage Technology Revi..
PU
2021Alpha Mos Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ALPHA MOS : launches the expanded use of licenses to use its ArochemBase database, by sign..
PU
2021ALPHA MOS : The University Hospital (CHU) of Toulouse will perform a clinical study for BO..
PU
2021ALPHA MOS : Ben Delhey joins as Supervisory Board Member of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,01 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net income 2020 -3,85 M -4,37 M -4,37 M
Net Debt 2020 1,95 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 35,7 M 35,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float -
Chart ALPHA MOS
Duration : Period :
Alpha MOS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA MOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre Sbabo Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Debains Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Laurent Samama Chairman
Pascale Piquemal Independent Director
Catherine Christiane Rollin-Lefevre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA MOS31.06%36
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-10.86%234 380
DANAHER CORPORATION-10.85%209 593
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-14.35%109 936
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-9.48%76 211
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-8.71%73 834