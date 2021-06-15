Log in
    ALM   FR0013421286

ALPHA MOS

(ALM)
Alpha MOS : Ben Delhey joins as Supervisory Board Member of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS

06/15/2021 | 09:44am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Toulouse, 15.06.2021

Ben Delhey joins as Supervisory Board Member of BOYDSense, the MedTech subsidiary of Alpha MOS

BOYDSense SAS, a subsidiary of Alpha MOS (EuroNext: ALM), developed a miniaturized respiratory analysis platform to monitor chronic diseases, with a first application in diabetes monitoring. Today, BOYDSense is announcing the arrival mid-June of Ben Delhey as Supervisory Board independent member.

Ben Delhey has more than 15 years of senior management experience in the Healthcare industry. He has been working within leading diabetes Medtech and Pharma companies such as LifeScan, Ascencia and Sanofi.

Ben Delhey is a specialist in the launch of pharmaceutical devices. During his career in Sales and Marketing, he has launched more than 10 diabetes devices and software as medical devices which are distributed in more than 25 countries in the world. These major devices are world famous brands such as OneTouch® Vita®, MyStar® from Sanofi and Mhealth Software, My Dose Coach®.

"I am very excited to join the BOYDSense team. We are starting a new era in terms of technologies applied to diabetes. The last few years have been really interesting with the release of brand-new innovations. The BOYDSense device will drastically improve the way patients with diabetes will measure their blood glucose level. This is great news for patients with diabetes, because this innovation will greatly facilitate their daily life and allow them to monitor their glucose levels in a more gentle way." commented Ben Delhey

Anton Kittelberger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BOYDSense, added : "Ben is the perfect addition to our team. He will bring us his huge experience in terms of diabetes, acces to the market and launching of medical devices. We are very confident because Ben has already done all these missions for Sanofi, Bayer or Johnson & Johnson. We are really looking forward to working together on our next succes."

About Alpha MOS

Alpha MOS is the world's leading manufacturer of electronic nose, tongue and eye for industrial use. Founded in 1993, Alpha MOS is specialized in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) analysis and the digitization of smell, taste and vision. Located in France, in China and in the United States, the company manages over 1000 installs worldwide.

For more information: https://www.alpha-mos.com/

Media contact

Alpha MOS : +33 5 62 47 53 80

(Dentsu Consulting) Gildas de la Monneraye : gildas.delamonneraye@dentsuconsulting.fr / +33 6 58 18 78 25

Disclaimer

Alpha Mos SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
