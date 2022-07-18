Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power : Further Cautionary Announcement

Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Power Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) Registration Number 2018/0148

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 16 August 2021, 27 September 2021, 9 November 2021, 21 December 2021, 31 January 2022, 14 March 2022, 25 April 2022 and 6 June 2022, shareholders are advised that negotiations are still in progress, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the company's shares.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the company's shares until a further announcement is made.

By order of the Board Windhoek

18 July 2022

