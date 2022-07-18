Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Namibia
  4. NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANE   NA000A2JQ364

ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER LIMITED

(ANE)
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-03-31
9.000 ZAR   -.--%
06:04aALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER : Further Cautionary Announcement
PU
07/12ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER : Announcement in Respect to the Collaboration Agreement Signed with the International Finance Corporation (''IFC'')
PU
07/12Anirep and Ifc Enters into A Collaboration Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power : Further Cautionary Announcement

07/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Power Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) Registration Number 2018/0148

NSX Share code: ANE

ISIN: NA000A2JQ364 ("ANIREP")

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 16 August 2021, 27 September 2021, 9 November 2021, 21 December 2021, 31 January 2022, 14 March 2022, 25 April 2022 and 6 June 2022, shareholders are advised that negotiations are still in progress, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the company's shares.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the company's shares until a further announcement is made.

By order of the Board Windhoek

18 July 2022

Sponsor

Cirrus Securities (Pty) Ltd

Registration Number: 98/463

Member of the Namibian Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 10:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER LIMITED
06:04aALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE E : Further Cautionary Announcement
PU
07/12ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE E : Announcement in Respect to the Collaboration Agreem..
PU
07/12Anirep and Ifc Enters into A Collaboration Agreement
CI
06/15ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE E : Audited Annual Results For the Year Ended 28 Februa..
PU
06/06ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE E : Further Cautionary Announcement
PU
06/02ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE E : Extension for Publiction of Audited Annual Results ..
PU
04/25ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE E : Further Cautionary Announcement
PU
03/25ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE E : Achieving of effective date and ground breaking for..
PU
2021Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
2021Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 69,7  - -
Net income 2021 -0,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -179x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 152 M 8,91 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4 461 713x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ALPHA NAMIBIA INDUSTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iyaloo Nangolo Managing Director & Executive Director
James Nyandoro Chief Financial Officer
Antti Myllärinen Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hans Hamukoto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Oosthuysen Non-Executive Director