Alpha : 2022.2 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

Alpha Networks Inc. February 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 2, 2022 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for February 2022 totaled NT$2,081 million, down 10.0% year-over-year. Revenues from January to February of 2022 were NT$3,998 million, down 15.0% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million Month 2022 2021 Increase (Decrease)% December 2,081 2,312 -10.0% January through February 3,998 4,706 -15.0%

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories Revenue YTD Revenue Amount % Amount % Wireless Broadband 1,334 64% 2,453 61% LAN/MAN 578 28% 1,183 30% Digital Multimedia 53 2% 122 3% Others 116 6% 240 6% Total 2,081 100% 3,998 100%

