  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Alpha Networks Inc.
  News
  Summary
ALPHA NETWORKS INC.

Alpha : 2022.2 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Alpha Networks Inc. February 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 2, 2022 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for February 2022 totaled NT$2,081 million, down 10.0% year-over-year. Revenues from January to February of 2022 were NT$3,998 million, down 15.0% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million

Month

2022

2021

Increase (Decrease)%

December

2,081

2,312

-10.0%

January through February

3,998

4,706

-15.0%

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories

Revenue

YTD Revenue

Amount

%

Amount

%

Wireless Broadband

1,334

64%

2,453

61%

LAN/MAN

578

28%

1,183

30%

Digital Multimedia

53

2%

122

3%

Others

116

6%

240

6%

Total

2,081

100%

3,998

100%

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

IR Contact Information:

Spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson

Kathy Chen,

Matthew Chung,

CFO

Senior Manager

Tel: 886-3-5636666

Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639

E-mail: IR@alphanetworks.com

Disclaimer

Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
