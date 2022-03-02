Alpha : 2022.2 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

Alpha Networks Inc. February 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 2, 2022 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for February 2022 totaled NT$2,081 million, down 10.0% year-over-year. Revenues from January to February of 2022 were NT$3,998 million, down 15.0% as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Monthly Revenue Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit: NT$ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Increase (Decrease)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
2,081
|
|
2,312
|
|
-10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January through February
|
|
3,998
|
|
4,706
|
|
-15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
Revenue Breakdown
Unit: NT$ million
|
|
Product Categories
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
YTD Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
%
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wireless Broadband
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
64%
|
|
2,453
|
|
61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAN/MAN
|
|
578
|
|
|
28%
|
|
1,183
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Multimedia
|
|
53
|
|
|
2%
|
|
122
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
116
|
|
|
6%
|
|
240
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
100%
|
|
3,998
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
IR Contact Information:
|
Spokesperson
|
Deputy Spokesperson
|
Kathy Chen,
|
Matthew Chung,
|
CFO
|
Senior Manager
|
Tel: 886-3-5636666
|
Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639
|
E-mail: IR@alphanetworks.com
|
Disclaimer
Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.