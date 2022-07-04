Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Alpha Networks Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3380   TW0003380002

ALPHA NETWORKS INC.

(3380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
23.90 TWD   -6.64%
Alpha : 2022.6 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alpha Networks Inc. June 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 4, 2022 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for June 2022 totaled NT$3,847 million, up 41.2% year-over-year. Revenues from January to June of 2022 were NT$15,162 million, up 2.8% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million

Month

2022

2021

Increase (Decrease)%

June

3,847

2,725

41.2%

January through June

15,162

14,748

2.8%

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories

Revenue

YTD Revenue

Amount

%

Amount

%

Wireless Broadband

1,695

44%

8,435

56%

LAN/MAN

1,725

45%

5,265

35%

Digital Multimedia

191

5%

657

4%

Others

236

6%

805

5%

Total

3,847

100%

15,162

100%

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

IR Contact Information:

Spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson

Kathy Chen,

Matthew Chung,

CFO

Senior Manager

Tel: 886-3-5636666

Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639

E-mail: IR@alphanetworks.com

Disclaimer

Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
