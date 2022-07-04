Alpha : 2022.6 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

Alpha Networks Inc. June 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 4, 2022 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for June 2022 totaled NT$3,847 million, up 41.2% year-over-year. Revenues from January to June of 2022 were NT$15,162 million, up 2.8% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million Month 2022 2021 Increase (Decrease)% June 3,847 2,725 41.2% January through June 15,162 14,748 2.8%

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories Revenue YTD Revenue Amount % Amount % Wireless Broadband 1,695 44% 8,435 56% LAN/MAN 1,725 45% 5,265 35% Digital Multimedia 191 5% 657 4% Others 236 6% 805 5% Total 3,847 100% 15,162 100%

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

IR Contact Information: