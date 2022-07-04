Alpha : 2022.6 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

Alpha Networks Inc. June 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 4, 2022 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for June 2022 totaled NT$3,847 million, up 41.2% year-over-year. Revenues from January to June of 2022 were NT$15,162 million, up 2.8% as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Monthly Revenue Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit: NT$ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Increase (Decrease)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
3,847
|
|
2,725
|
|
41.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January through June
|
|
15,162
|
|
14,748
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
Revenue Breakdown
Unit: NT$ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Categories
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
YTD Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
%
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wireless Broadband
|
|
1,695
|
|
|
44%
|
|
8,435
|
|
56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAN/MAN
|
|
1,725
|
|
|
45%
|
|
5,265
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Multimedia
|
|
191
|
|
|
5%
|
|
657
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
236
|
|
|
6%
|
|
805
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
3,847
|
|
|
100%
|
|
15,162
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
IR Contact Information:
|
Spokesperson
|
Deputy Spokesperson
|
Kathy Chen,
|
Matthew Chung,
|
CFO
|
Senior Manager
|
Tel: 886-3-5636666
|
Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639
|
E-mail: IR@alphanetworks.com
|
Disclaimer
Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:09 UTC.