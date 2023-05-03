Alpha : 2023.4 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

Alpha Networks Inc. April 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 3, 2023 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for April 2023 totaled NT$2,554 million, up 22.4% year-over-year. Revenues from January to April of 2023 were NT$10,423 million, up 16.3% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million Month 2023 2022 Increase (Decrease)% April 2,554 2,086 22.4% January through April 10,423 8,961 16.3%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories Revenue YTD Revenue Amount % Amount % Wireless Broadband 1,373 54% 4,748 47% LAN/MAN 1,018 40% 4,884 45% Digital Multimedia 31 1% 307 3% Others 132 5% 484 5% Total 2,554 100% 10,423 100%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

IR Contact Information: