Alpha : 2023.4 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

Alpha Networks Inc. April 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 3, 2023 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for April 2023 totaled NT$2,554 million, up 22.4% year-over-year. Revenues from January to April of 2023 were NT$10,423 million, up 16.3% as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Monthly Revenue Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit: NT$ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Increase (Decrease)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
2,554
|
|
2,086
|
|
22.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January through April
|
|
10,423
|
|
8,961
|
|
16.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
Revenue Breakdown
Unit: NT$ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Categories
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
YTD Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
%
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wireless Broadband
|
|
1,373
|
|
|
54%
|
|
4,748
|
|
47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAN/MAN
|
|
1,018
|
|
|
40%
|
|
4,884
|
|
45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Multimedia
|
|
31
|
|
|
1%
|
|
307
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
132
|
|
|
5%
|
|
484
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,554
|
|
|
100%
|
|
10,423
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
IR Contact Information:
|
Spokesperson
|
Deputy Spokesperson
|
Kathy Chen,
|
Matthew Chung,
|
CFO
|
Senior Manager
|
Tel: 886-3-5636666
|
Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639
|
E-mail: IR@alphanetworks.com
|
Disclaimer
Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.