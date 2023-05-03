Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Alpha Networks Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3380   TW0003380002

ALPHA NETWORKS INC.

(3380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-01
35.85 TWD   +1.27%
Alpha : 2023.4 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
Alpha Networks Inc. April 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 3, 2023 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for April 2023 totaled NT$2,554 million, up 22.4% year-over-year. Revenues from January to April of 2023 were NT$10,423 million, up 16.3% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million

Month

2023

2022

Increase (Decrease)%

April

2,554

2,086

22.4%

January through April

10,423

8,961

16.3%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories

Revenue

YTD Revenue

Amount

%

Amount

%

Wireless Broadband

1,373

54%

4,748

47%

LAN/MAN

1,018

40%

4,884

45%

Digital Multimedia

31

1%

307

3%

Others

132

5%

484

5%

Total

2,554

100%

10,423

100%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

IR Contact Information:

Spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson

Kathy Chen,

Matthew Chung,

CFO

Senior Manager

Tel: 886-3-5636666

Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639

E-mail: IR@alphanetworks.com

Disclaimer

Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 715 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19 421 M 630 M 630 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart ALPHA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,85 TWD
Average target price 35,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -2,37%
Managers and Directors
Yu Chin Lin General Manager & Director
Shao Ling Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Fang Huang Chairman
Mao Chao Lin Independent Director
Ming Fu Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA NETWORKS INC.27.13%630
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION27.08%5 414
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.02%2 122
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.10.33%1 820
SHENZHEN PHOENIX TELECOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.43.18%759
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION5.54%719
