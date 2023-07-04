Alpha Networks Inc. June 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 4, 2023 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for June 2023 totaled NT$2,735 million, decrease 28.9% year-over-year. Revenues from January to June of 2023 were NT$15,615 million, increase 3.0% as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Monthly Revenue Report
Unit: NT$ million
Month
2023
2022
Increase (Decrease)%
June
2,735
3,847
-28.9%
January through June
15,615
15,162
3.0%
*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
Revenue Breakdown
Unit: NT$ million
Product Categories
Revenue
YTD Revenue
Amount
%
Amount
%
Wireless Broadband
1,001
37%
6,984
45%
LAN/MAN
1,402
51%
7,334
47%
Digital Multimedia
138
5%
479
3%
Others
194
7%
818
5%
Total
2,735
100%
15,615
100%
*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
IR Contact Information:
Spokesperson
Deputy Spokesperson
Kathy Chen,
Matthew Chung,
CFO
Senior Manager
Tel: 886-3-5636666
Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639
E-mail:IR@alphanetworks.com
