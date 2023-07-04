Alpha Networks Inc. June 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 4, 2023 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for June 2023 totaled NT$2,735 million, decrease 28.9% year-over-year. Revenues from January to June of 2023 were NT$15,615 million, increase 3.0% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million Month 2023 2022 Increase (Decrease)% June 2,735 3,847 -28.9% January through June 15,615 15,162 3.0%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories Revenue YTD Revenue Amount % Amount % Wireless Broadband 1,001 37% 6,984 45% LAN/MAN 1,402 51% 7,334 47% Digital Multimedia 138 5% 479 3% Others 194 7% 818 5% Total 2,735 100% 15,615 100%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

