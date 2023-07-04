Alpha Networks Inc. June 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 4, 2023 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for June 2023 totaled NT$2,735 million, decrease 28.9% year-over-year. Revenues from January to June of 2023 were NT$15,615 million, increase 3.0% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million

Month

2023

2022

Increase (Decrease)%

June

2,735

3,847

-28.9%

January through June

15,615

15,162

3.0%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories

Revenue

YTD Revenue

Amount

%

Amount

%

Wireless Broadband

1,001

37%

6,984

45%

LAN/MAN

1,402

51%

7,334

47%

Digital Multimedia

138

5%

479

3%

Others

194

7%

818

5%

Total

2,735

100%

15,615

100%

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

IR Contact Information:

Spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson

Kathy Chen,

Matthew Chung,

CFO

Senior Manager

Tel: 886-3-5636666

Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639

E-mail:IR@alphanetworks.com

