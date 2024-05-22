Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Business Results in 2023 Implementation Results of Business Plan in 2023

Reviewing the past year, the supply chain shortage issue was resolved in the second half of 2023. However, our Company experienced a decline starting in the second half of 2023 due to rapid adjustments in clients' inventories. As a result, the overall revenue performance for the year was lower compared with 2022. Despite the revenue decline, the gross profit margin only showed a slight decrease due to adjustments in the product portfolio. Additionally, we continued to achieve success in developing and expanding with new products and customers. We also efficiently planned factory capacity by merging the Dongguan and Changshu factories. Some products affected by tariffs were relocated to Vietnam. These actions were taken to improve our resilience and prepare for growth amidst ongoing economic instability.

Looking ahead to this year, despite facing uncertainties such as customer inventory adjustment, delayed order demand, and the launch of new business ventures in enterprise networking, product shipment momentum is expected to recover from the previous year, driven by the momentum of key products such as network switches, Wi-Fi 6, and

5G. We are optimistic but cautious about this year's operating performance, believing that we will regain growth momentum with the Company's strong R&D capabilities.

Budget Implementation Status

The Company did not disclose its financial forecast for 2023.

Analysis of Financial Results and Profitability

In 2023, the consolidated revenue was NT$ 28,272 million, which was 15.9% lower compared with the number recorded in the last year; the consolidated gross margin was 18.4%, which was about 0.2% lower than the previous year's 18.6%; the consolidated net operating profit was NT$829 million; the net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company was NT$548 million, equivalent to NT$1.01 per share.

(IV) Research and Development Status

The Company has complete network communication software/hardware technologies, and its research and development focuses in 2023 were as follows:

1. Despite the challenging business environment in the second half of 2023, Alpha Network continued to invest in research and development and made significant progress on patent applications.

(1) 5G：

Focuses on the development of Wireless Radio Unit (RU), Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralized Unit (CU), Sub- 6G, Millimeter Wave 5G CPE of base station for private 5G network, 5G Small Cell devices, along with Wi-Fi6/Wi-Fi6E/Wi-Fi 7 wireless network technology to enter into the enterprise and family markets. The 5G Smart Factory project, in collaboration with the Industrial Bureau, has successfully concluded this year, setting the stage for future instances of 5G network deployments.

6G ：

Focuses on the development of essential user terminal modules for Low Earth orbit satellite ground communications equipment. These modules include antenna array modules, frequency conversion modules, WiFi modules, radar covers, and heat dissipation modules. The National Low Earth Orbit Satellite Ground Receiver