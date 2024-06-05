Alpha Networks Inc. May 2024 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 4, 2024 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for May 2024 totaled NT$1,785 million, down 27.3% year-over-year. Revenues from January to May of 2024 were NT$8,793 million, down 31.7% as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Monthly Revenue Report
Unit: NT$ million
Month
2024
2023
Increase (Decrease)%
May
1,785
2,456
-27.3%
January through May
8,793
12,879
-31.7%
*Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
Revenue Breakdown
Unit: NT$ million
Product Categories
Revenue
YTD Revenue
Amount
%
Amount
%
Wireless Broadband
744
42%
4,002
46%
LAN/MAN
706
39%
3,376
38%
Digital Multimedia
162
9%
626
7%
Others
173
10%
789
9%
Total
1,785
100%
8,793
100%
*Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
IR Contact Information:
Spokesperson
Deputy Spokesperson
Kathy Chen,
Neal Peng,
CFO
Deputy Director
Tel: 886-3-5636666
Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639
E-mail:IR@alphanetworks.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 02:08:06 UTC.