Alpha Networks Inc. May 2024 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 4, 2024 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for May 2024 totaled NT$1,785 million, down 27.3% year-over-year. Revenues from January to May of 2024 were NT$8,793 million, down 31.7% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million Month 2024 2023 Increase (Decrease)% May 1,785 2,456 -27.3% January through May 8,793 12,879 -31.7%

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories Revenue YTD Revenue Amount % Amount % Wireless Broadband 744 42% 4,002 46% LAN/MAN 706 39% 3,376 38% Digital Multimedia 162 9% 626 7% Others 173 10% 789 9% Total 1,785 100% 8,793 100%

