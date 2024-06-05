Alpha Networks Inc. May 2024 Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 4, 2024 - Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced that the unaudited consolidated monthly revenue for May 2024 totaled NT$1,785 million, down 27.3% year-over-year. Revenues from January to May of 2024 were NT$8,793 million, down 31.7% as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Monthly Revenue Report

Unit: NT$ million

Month

2024

2023

Increase (Decrease)%

May

1,785

2,456

-27.3%

January through May

8,793

12,879

-31.7%

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

Revenue Breakdown

Unit: NT$ million

Product Categories

Revenue

YTD Revenue

Amount

%

Amount

%

Wireless Broadband

744

42%

4,002

46%

LAN/MAN

706

39%

3,376

38%

Digital Multimedia

162

9%

626

7%

Others

173

10%

789

9%

Total

1,785

100%

8,793

100%

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

IR Contact Information:

Spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson

Kathy Chen,

Neal Peng,

CFO

Deputy Director

Tel: 886-3-5636666

Tel: 886-3-5636666 ext. 7639

E-mail:IR@alphanetworks.com

