Alpha : Announcement of Major Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:To Adopt the Distribution of 2021 Earnings. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:To Approve the Amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:To Adopt the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)To Approve the Amendment of the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (2)To Release the Current Directors and Their Representatives from Non-competition Restrictions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.