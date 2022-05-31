Alpha : Announcement of Major Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Provided by: Alpha Networks Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Subject
Announcement of Major Resolutions of the
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/31
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:To Adopt the Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:To Approve
the Amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:To Adopt
the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)To Approve the Amendment of the "Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
(2)To Release the Current Directors and Their Representatives
from Non-competition Restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.