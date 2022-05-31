Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3380   TW0003380002

ALPHA NETWORKS INC.

(3380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
27.30 TWD   +0.55%
05/03Alpha Networks Inc. Announces Appointment of Wen-Fang Huang as Chairperson
CI
05/03Alpha Networks Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/03ALPHA : 2022Q1 Consolidated BS, IS and CF (English Version)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha : Announcement of Major Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Alpha Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 17:18:39
Subject 
 Announcement of Major Resolutions of the
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:To Adopt the Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:To Approve
the Amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:To Adopt
 the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)To Approve the Amendment of the "Procedures for Acquisition or
 Disposal of Assets".
(2)To Release the Current Directors and Their Representatives
 from Non-competition Restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA NETWORKS INC.
05/03Alpha Networks Inc. Announces Appointment of Wen-Fang Huang as Chairperson
CI
05/03Alpha Networks Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/03ALPHA : 2022Q1 Consolidated BS, IS and CF (English Version)
PU
04/29Alpha Networks Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29ALPHA : Announcement of Change of CEO on Behalf of Important Subsidiary, Alpha Networks,In..
PU
04/29ALPHA : Announcement of Change of Director on Behalf of Important Subsidiary, Alpha Networ..
PU
04/29ALPHA : Announcement to Appoint the Representative of Institutional Director of the Compan..
PU
04/29Alpha Networks Inc. Announces Appointment of Wen-Fang Huang as President
CI
04/29Alpha Networks Inc. Announces Appointment of Han-Zhou Huang as Representative of Instit..
CI
04/20ALPHA : to Exhibit at 2022 Taipei AMPA, Setting the Stage for the "4D Imaging" Era of mmWa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 900 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 789 M 510 M 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart ALPHA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,30 TWD
Average target price 25,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -8,42%
Managers and Directors
Yu Chin Lin General Manager & Director
Shao Ling Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Fang Huang Chairman
Mao Chao Lin Independent Director
Ming Fu Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA NETWORKS INC.-18.63%510
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-16.35%4 185
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-8.99%1 878
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.14%1 547
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-35.86%1 318
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.53%935