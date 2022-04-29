Alpha : Announcement to Appoint the Representative of Institutional Director of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29 2.Name of legal person:Qisda Corporation. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Yu-Chin Lin. 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director and President of the Alpha Networks Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder:Han-Zhou Huang. 6.Resume of the new position holder:President of the Qisda Corporation. 7.Reason for the change:Appoint the representative of institutional director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2021/01/28 to 2024/01/27. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/29 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.