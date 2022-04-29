Log in
    3380   TW0003380002

ALPHA NETWORKS INC.

(3380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-27
28.55 TWD   +0.88%
06:02aALPHA : Announcement to Appoint the Representative of Institutional Director of the Company.
PU
04/20ALPHA : to Exhibit at 2022 Taipei AMPA, Setting the Stage for the "4D Imaging" Era of mmWave Radar
PU
04/06ALPHA : 2022.3 Unaudited Consolidated Sales Report
PU
Alpha : Announcement to Appoint the Representative of Institutional Director of the Company.

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Alpha Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 17:58:04
Subject 
 Announcement to Appoint the Representative of
Institutional Director of the Company.
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
2.Name of legal person:Qisda Corporation.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Yu-Chin Lin.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director and President
of the Alpha Networks Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Han-Zhou Huang.
6.Resume of the new position holder:President of the Qisda Corporation.
7.Reason for the change:Appoint the representative of institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2021/01/28 to
2024/01/27.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/29
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Alpha Networks Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
