Alpha : Announcement to Appoint the Representative of Institutional Director of the Company.
04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Provided by: Alpha Networks Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/04/29
Subject
Announcement to Appoint the Representative of
Institutional Director of the Company.
Date of events
2022/04/29
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
2.Name of legal person:Qisda Corporation.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Yu-Chin Lin.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director and President
of the Alpha Networks Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Han-Zhou Huang.
6.Resume of the new position holder:President of the Qisda Corporation.
7.Reason for the change:Appoint the representative of institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2021/01/28 to
2024/01/27.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/29
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
