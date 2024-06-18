Alpha Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 3, 2024 -- Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

The consolidated revenue for 1Q24 was NT$5,180 million, down 34.2% year-over-year. The decrease was mainly from the decline in shipments of LAN/MAN and Wireless Broadband products and the gross profit decreased 28.0% to NT$1,008 million. The gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 19.5%, an increase of 1.7 points year-over-year. Operating expenses were NT$911 million, a decrease of NT$175 million compared with the same period last year. The operating income was NT$ 97 million, or 1.9% of net sales. Net income was NT$80 million, the net profit attributable to the parent company for the period was NT$67 million, and the earnings per share was NT$0.12.

1Q24's revenue by product categories: LAN/MAN accounted for 38.6% of 1Q24 consolidated revenue, followed by Wireless Broadband at 46.1%, Digital Multimedia at 7.2%, and Others 8.1%.

Alpha Networks Inc. 1Q24 Results and YoY comparison: (Unit: NT$ million)

1Q24

%

1Q23

%

YoY Change %

Net Sales

5,180

100.0

7,869

100.0

-34.2

Gross Profit

1,008

19.5

1,400

17.8

-28.0

Operating Expenses

911

17.6

1,086

13.8

-16.1

Operating Income (Loss)

97

1.9

313

4.0

-69.0

Income before Tax (Loss)

103

2.0

273

3.5

-62.3

Net Income Attributable to

Shareholders of the Parent

80

1.5

187

2.4

-57.2

Company

Net Income (Loss)

67

1.3

174

2.2

-61.8

Earnings Per Share (NT$)

0.12

0.32

Alpha Networks Inc. Sales Breakdown for 1Q24 and YoY comparison: (Unit: NT$ million)

Product Categories

1Q24

%

1Q23

%

Net Sales

Net Sales

LAN/MAN

2,001

38.6

3,866

49.1

Wireless Broadband

2,387

46.1

3,375

42.9

Digital Multimedia

371

7.2

276

3.5

Others

421

8.1

352

4.5

Total

5,180

100.0

7,869

100.0

IR Contact Information:

Spokesperson

Deputy Spokesperson

Kathy Chen, CFO

Neal Peng, Deputy Director

Tel: 03-5636666

Tel: 03-5636666 ext. 7639

E-mail:IR@alphanetworks.com

