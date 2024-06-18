Alpha Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 3, 2024 -- Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

The consolidated revenue for 1Q24 was NT$5,180 million, down 34.2% year-over-year. The decrease was mainly from the decline in shipments of LAN/MAN and Wireless Broadband products and the gross profit decreased 28.0% to NT$1,008 million. The gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 19.5%, an increase of 1.7 points year-over-year. Operating expenses were NT$911 million, a decrease of NT$175 million compared with the same period last year. The operating income was NT$ 97 million, or 1.9% of net sales. Net income was NT$80 million, the net profit attributable to the parent company for the period was NT$67 million, and the earnings per share was NT$0.12.

1Q24's revenue by product categories: LAN/MAN accounted for 38.6% of 1Q24 consolidated revenue, followed by Wireless Broadband at 46.1%, Digital Multimedia at 7.2%, and Others 8.1%.

Alpha Networks Inc. 1Q24 Results and YoY comparison: (Unit: NT$ million)

1Q24 % 1Q23 % YoY Change % Net Sales 5,180 100.0 7,869 100.0 -34.2 Gross Profit 1,008 19.5 1,400 17.8 -28.0 Operating Expenses 911 17.6 1,086 13.8 -16.1 Operating Income (Loss) 97 1.9 313 4.0 -69.0 Income before Tax (Loss) 103 2.0 273 3.5 -62.3 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 80 1.5 187 2.4 -57.2 Company Net Income (Loss) 67 1.3 174 2.2 -61.8 Earnings Per Share (NT$) 0.12 0.32

Alpha Networks Inc. Sales Breakdown for 1Q24 and YoY comparison: (Unit: NT$ million)

Product Categories 1Q24 % 1Q23 % Net Sales Net Sales LAN/MAN 2,001 38.6 3,866 49.1 Wireless Broadband 2,387 46.1 3,375 42.9 Digital Multimedia 371 7.2 276 3.5 Others 421 8.1 352 4.5 Total 5,180 100.0 7,869 100.0