Alpha Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 3, 2024 -- Alpha Networks Inc. (TWSE: 3380) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
The consolidated revenue for 1Q24 was NT$5,180 million, down 34.2% year-over-year. The decrease was mainly from the decline in shipments of LAN/MAN and Wireless Broadband products and the gross profit decreased 28.0% to NT$1,008 million. The gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 19.5%, an increase of 1.7 points year-over-year. Operating expenses were NT$911 million, a decrease of NT$175 million compared with the same period last year. The operating income was NT$ 97 million, or 1.9% of net sales. Net income was NT$80 million, the net profit attributable to the parent company for the period was NT$67 million, and the earnings per share was NT$0.12.
1Q24's revenue by product categories: LAN/MAN accounted for 38.6% of 1Q24 consolidated revenue, followed by Wireless Broadband at 46.1%, Digital Multimedia at 7.2%, and Others 8.1%.
Alpha Networks Inc. 1Q24 Results and YoY comparison: (Unit: NT$ million)
1Q24
%
1Q23
%
YoY Change %
Net Sales
5,180
100.0
7,869
100.0
-34.2
Gross Profit
1,008
19.5
1,400
17.8
-28.0
Operating Expenses
911
17.6
1,086
13.8
-16.1
Operating Income (Loss)
97
1.9
313
4.0
-69.0
Income before Tax (Loss)
103
2.0
273
3.5
-62.3
Net Income Attributable to
Shareholders of the Parent
80
1.5
187
2.4
-57.2
Company
Net Income (Loss)
67
1.3
174
2.2
-61.8
Earnings Per Share (NT$)
0.12
0.32
Alpha Networks Inc. Sales Breakdown for 1Q24 and YoY comparison: (Unit: NT$ million)
Product Categories
1Q24
%
1Q23
%
Net Sales
Net Sales
LAN/MAN
2,001
38.6
3,866
49.1
Wireless Broadband
2,387
46.1
3,375
42.9
Digital Multimedia
371
7.2
276
3.5
Others
421
8.1
352
4.5
Total
5,180
100.0
7,869
100.0
IR Contact Information:
Spokesperson
Deputy Spokesperson
Kathy Chen, CFO
Neal Peng, Deputy Director
Tel: 03-5636666
Tel: 03-5636666 ext. 7639
E-mail:IR@alphanetworks.com
