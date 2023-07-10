Alpha Peak Leisure Inc is a Canada-based company. The principal activities of The Company are developing and operating Swallow Gully Scenic Area (Swallow Gully), a tourist attraction site in Sichuan Province, the People's Republic of China (the PRC). The Company via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Total Wonder Enterprises Limited, has a over 40-year operating and development right with the Hailuo Valley Scenic Area Administration for Swallows? Gully.