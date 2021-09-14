Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   US0207721095

ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.

(APT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Pro Tech : StackPath

09/14/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

StackPath is a cloud computing and services provider that puts its locations in densely populated markets. We have dozens of locations that each sit well inside their city limits, rather than a handful of zones that actually sit somewhere out of town.

That way your applications, data, and content-in part or in whole-can be closer to end-users and devices, and will have a fast, secure, and seamless experience.

Disclaimer

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.
05:22pALPHA PRO TECH : StackPath
PU
08/05ALPHA PRO TECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Feb..
CI
08/04ALPHA PRO TECH : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 3..
PU
08/04ALPHA PRO TECH LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/04Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/04ALPHA PRO TECH : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
PU
08/04ALPHA PRO TECH : Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
AQ
06/25ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.(NYSEAM : APT) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/25ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.(NYSEAM : APT) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 M - -
Net income 2020 27,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 19,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lloyd Hoffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colleen McDonald Chief Financial Officer
John P. Ritota Independent Director
Russell Manock Independent Director
David R. Garcia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.-28.88%103
ABBOTT LABORATORIES15.65%224 474
MEDTRONIC PLC11.01%175 009
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.35%74 267
HOYA CORPORATION35.81%63 037
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH80.29%57 136