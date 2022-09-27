Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   US0207721095

ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.

(APT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:05 2022-09-27 pm EDT
4.060 USD   +0.25%
03:16pAlpha Pro Tech : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/19Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.(NYSEAM:APT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/05ALPHA PRO TECH LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Pro Tech : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/27/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Garcia David R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ALPHA PRO TECH LTD [APT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
60 CENTURIAN DRIVE, SUITE 112
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MARKHAM A6 L3R 9R2
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Garcia David R
60 CENTURIAN DRIVE, SUITE 112

MARKHAM, A6L3R 9R2


Signatures
/s/ David R Garcia 2022-09-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares of time-based restricted stock granted under the Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. 2020 Omnibus Plan (the "Plan") that will vest in full on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to the terms of the Plan and the applicable award agreement
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 19:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.
03:16pAlpha Pro Tech : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/19Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.(NYSEAM:APT) dropped from S&P Global BMI..
CI
08/05ALPHA PRO TECH LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 8, 2..
CI
08/04Earnings Flash (APT) ALPHA PRO TECH Reports Q2 EPS $0.05
MT
08/04Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
08/04Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
06/24Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.(NYSEAM:APT) added to Russell Microcap V..
CI
06/24Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.(NYSEAM:APT) added to Russell 3000E Valu..
CI
06/23Alpha Pro Tech Board Approves $2 Million Expansion of Stock Buyback Plan
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,6 M - -
Net income 2021 6,76 M - -
Net cash 2021 13,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,6 M 51,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lloyd Hoffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colleen McDonald Head-Accounting Department
John P. Ritota Independent Director
Russell Manock Independent Director
David R. Garcia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.-32.16%52
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.06%174 842
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.38%108 100
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.82%66 063
HOYA CORPORATION-20.78%33 709
DEXCOM, INC.-40.14%31 544