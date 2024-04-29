PRESS RELEASE
FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS
In 2023, the consolidated turnover amounted to €18.4 million compared to €16.1 million in 2022. Profit after tax on a consolidated basis stood at €4.3 million vs. €5 million in the previous year. The decline in profits for the year 2023 is mainly attributed to one-off charges related to the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) which was concluded within the reference year.
The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders' Ordinary General Assembly the distribution of €0.26 gross dividend per share.
Athens, 29 April 2024
